Apple unveils redesigned iPad Mini

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the newest generation of its iPad Mini.

With the new addition to the lineup, Apple hopes to build on recent momentum for a once-struggling product category. Tablet sales had suffered in recent years, but the devices have been resurgent during the pandemic, as people sheltered in place and worked remotely. In the first quarter of 2021, iPad sales surged almost 80% compared to the year before. The PC market has experienced a similar boost, seemingly only limited by worldwide chip shortages that have slowed manufacturing of everything from video game consoles to Ford trucks.

Just like the iPhone, Apple makes several different types of iPads, ranging from the entry-level iPad Mini to the almost-a-computer iPad Pro. What's helped the iPad stand out though is its thin design, optional keyboard cover and Apple Pencil, which is a favorite among digital artists. Apple has also pitched the iPad as a device for schools, designing apps for books and learning while also offering specialized discounts.

This is a developing story...