Apple touts iPhone 13's privacy features, including Siri on-device speech recognition

The iPhone 13 features privacy that's "built in from the beginning," Apple said Tuesday during its iPhone 13 launch event. On iOS 15, Siri uses on-device speech recognition, meaning Siri audio requests don't leave your iPhone by default. The phone's intelligent tracking prevention feature also blocks trackers from profiling you using your IP address, while mail privacy protection hides your IP address and prevents senders from learning about your mail activity, the company said.

The news comes a day after Apple released security updates for its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers that close a vulnerability reportedly exploited by invasive spyware built by NSO Group, an Israeli security company.

The fix stems from research done by The Citizen Lab, a public interest cybersecurity group that found a Saudi activist's phone had been infected with Pegasus, NSO Group's best-known product. According to Citizen Lab, the zero-day zero-click exploit against iMessage, which it nicknamed ForcedEntry, targets Apple's image rendering library and was effective against the company's iPhones, laptops and Apple Watches.

Citizen Lab, which is based at the University of Toronto, says it determined NSO used the vulnerability to remotely infect devices with its Pegasus spyware, adding that it believes that the exploit has been in use since at least February. It urged all Apple users to immediately update their operating systems.

Apple's fall launch -- which is virtual again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- tends to be the company's most important of the year. It's when the company announces new iPhones, which represent about half its revenue. Its lineup from 2020, the iPhone 12, offered 5G and the first major design revamp since 2017's iPhone X.

