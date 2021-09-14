Apple Watch 7 launches a full keyboard

Screenshot/CNET

The latest generation of the Apple Watch will feature a full keyboard, the company said Tuesday, during Apple's California Streaming event, offering a new way to input text on the device.

The Apple Watch 7 will also come with redesigned and enlarged buttons, making them easier to tap. It will also be able to fit 50% more text on screen than the previous model.

The Apple Watch first launched in 2015. Since then, it's become one of the iPhone's most important companion products. Although the company doesn't break out sales figures for the watch, it reportedly sells better than the entire Swiss watch industry combined.

This is a developing story.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.