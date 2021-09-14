Live: Apple 2021 event blog iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPad 2021 PS5 restock tracker Woolly mammoths are coming back
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

iPhone 13 battery life: Your phone charge will last hours longer, Apple says

The iPhone 13 batteries will last longer for a combination of reasons, including the new A15 Bionic chip.

screen-shot-2021-09-14-at-1-51-52-pm-2.png

The new iPhones will have improved battery life. 

 Apple
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple.

Apple's new phones announced at its product event on Tuesday -- the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max -- will sport longer battery life than the iPhone 12 lineup, the company said. The extended battery life results from a combination of a bigger battery, iOS 15 and the A15 Bionic chip.

Here's how much longer, according to Apple, the new phones' batteries will last compared with their iPhone 12 counterparts: 

  • iPhone 13: 2.5 hours 
  • iPhone 13 Mini: 1.5 hours
  • iPhone 13 Pro: 1.5 hours
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 2.5 hours

In addition, the new iPhones have a Smart Data Mode that automatically shifts to LTE when 5G isn't needed. 

The new iPhone 13 series will be available to preorder on Friday. The iPhone 13 starts at $799, the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

See also
Now playing: Watch this: We found these amazing features in the iOS 15 beta
17:38