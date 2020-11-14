Best Buy Black Friday 2020 ad: Huge sales on TVs, Speakers, and more starting Nov. 22

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

In 2020, newspaper circulars seem to be a thing of the past until Black Friday rolls around. You don't have to buy the paper anymore either -- the good news is that retailers often produce their own sale guides -- aka advertising circulars. While these ads don't include every single item that's on sale, they definitely give drop a few awesome items to give you a taste of the sales in store. Best Buy's 12-page Black Friday ad includes dozens of deals and is required reading if you're looking to save money on your holiday shopping. No need to search for it either, we've got a scan of the entire ad below for your browsing pleasure.

Best Buy has divided its sale into three parts:

Deals that start on Sunday, Nov. 22: You can find these on pages 4 through 12 of the ad circular.

You can find these on pages 4 through 12 of the ad circular. Deal on Nov. 26: (That's Thanksgiving). You'll find those on page 1.

(That's Thanksgiving). You'll find those on page 1. A weekend sale that kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28: For those, turn your attention to pages 2 and 3.

Best Buy Black Friday 2020

Don't have time to peruse the entire ad? We've rounded up the most interesting deals for you here.

Sony Sony's 65-inch A8H Series combines a bright, sharp OLED display with an Android TV OS. It also features Dolby Atmos for surround sound, HDR for deep dynamic range and voice control with Alexa. This deal begins on Nov. 22.

Sonos finally released a portable speaker last year. The Move works within a Sonos whole-home speaker network, but also connects to Bluetooth devices and has a 10-hour battery life. The Sonos Move is $100 off starting on Nov. 22.

Chris Monroe/CNET The latest generation of the Ring Video Doorbell has 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi for faster response and higher quality video. You can hardwire it into your home's existing doorbell wiring or use the included rechargeable battery. This deal begins on Nov. 22.

HP This HP two-in-one touchscreen Chromebook is powered by an Intel Core i3 and has 64GB of SSD storage, with a 14-inch touchscreen for use in laptop or tablet mode. This deal starts on Nov. 22.

