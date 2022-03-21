LG's 2022 OLED TVs Now Available, Starting at $1,400 for 42-inch Size

David Katzmaier/CNET

For the last few years my favorite high-end TV has been an LG OLED model, but for 2022 there's more competition than ever. LG's arch-rival Samsung has an OLED TV too, promising better color thanks to QD-OLED technology. Sony offers two different kinds of OLED, including a QD-OLED of its own that looks pretty sweet in person. And more and more TV makers are offering mini-LED models, which promise excellent image quality for much less money than OLED.

Meanwhile LG has started rolling out the widest array of OLED TVs yet, with five series offering sizes from 42 to 97 inches and prices from $1,400 to $25,000. First announced at CES 2022 in January, these TVs are hitting stores and online now. I haven't had the chance to review any of them yet, but based on my past experience and what I've seen so far, I expect LG's 2022 OLED TVs to continue to be among the best TVs on the market.

The improvement I'm most intrigued to test is improved brightness on the "evo" models in the C2 and G2 series -- LG is claiming peak brightness of 20 percent and 30 percent higher than its non-evo TVs. That punchier picture is due to new "brightness boost" (on the C2) and "brightness boost max" (on the G2) processing as well as a new heat dissipation technology, which is only available on the G2.

Here's a look at prices in the C2 and G2 series, along with a reminder that they will undoubtedly fall quite a bit as the year progresses.

LG G2 and C2 2022 OLED TV pricing Series Model Size Price Availability Gallery Design evo Brightness Booster G2 OLED97G2PUA 97 TBD TBD Yes Yes (Max) G2 OLED83G2PUA 83 $6,500 April Yes Yes (Max) G2 OLED77G2PUA 77 $4,000 March Yes Yes (Max) G2 OLED65G2PUA 65 $3,000 March Yes Yes (Max) G2 OLED55G2PUA 55 $2,200 April Yes Yes (Max) C2 OLED83C2PUA 83 $5,500 March No Yes C2 OLED77C2PUA 77 $3,500 March No Yes C2 OLED65C2PUA 65 $2,500 March No Yes C2 OLED55C2PUA 55 $1,800 March No Yes C2 OLED48C2PUA 48 $1,500 March No No C2 OLED42C2PUA 42 $1,400 May No No

How they compare to QD-OLED models, and other high-end TVs, remains to be seen, but it's interesting to me that Samsung's QD-OLED costs the same as the best (on paper) LG, the G2 series: $3,000 at 65 inches and $2,200 at 55 inches. Sony has yet to announce pricing on its QD-OLED TVs but I expect it to be a couple hundred dollars higher.

Meanwhile the LG C2 costs significantly less -- $2,500 at 65 and $1,800 at 55 inches -- and on paper the only picture quality difference between it and the G2 is 10% less brightness, something I doubt most viewers will be able to appreciate. It's worth noting that the smaller 42- and 48-inch members of the C2 series lack the higher brightness.

In the meantime, here are the other changes to LG's 2022 lineup.

Gen 5 Alpha 9 processor: LG says upscaling has been improved to eliminate extra steps between less than 4K and 4K resolution, and that dynamic tone mapping had 10 times the number of sampling blocks. I expect improvements to be minor, at best, but we'll see.

42-inch and 97-inch sizes: OLED TVs are still available in fewer screen size options than LCD/QLED models, but that gap will narrow further in 2022. The C2 series will get a smaller 42-inch size (shipping in May) while the G2 will add a positively enormous 97-inch version, whose price and availability have yet to be announced.

8K Z2 and entry-level B2, A2 models: We expect to concentrate our reviews on the C2 and G2 in 2022, but LG has three other new series on offer as well. The Z2 is the 8K resolution series, with the 88-inch size now wall-mountable and the 77-inch size getting a "gallery" design similar to the G2. The more-affordable B2 and A2 get lesser processors (Gen 5 Alpha 7) -- the B2 has a 120Hz refresh rate while the A2 is LG's sole 60Hz OLED for 2022. The A2 also lacks the HDMI 2.1 features, including 4K/120Hz input capablity, found on the other 2022 LG OLEDs.

LG Z2, B2 and A2 2022 OLED TVs compared Series Model Size Price Availability Resolution Processor Refresh rate HDMI version Z2 OLED88Z2PUA 88 $25,000 April 8K A9 Gen 5 120Hz 2.1 Z2 OLED77Z2PUA 77 $13,000 April 8K A9 Gen 5 120Hz 2.1 B2 OLED77B2PUA 77 $3,300 March 4K A7 Gen 5 120Hz 2.1 B2 OLED65B2PUA 65 $2,000 March 4K A7 Gen 5 120Hz 2.1 B2 OLED55B2PUA 55 $1,500 March 4K A7 Gen 5 120Hz 2.1 A2 OLED65A2PUA 65 TBD TBD 4K A7 Gen 5 60Hz 2.0 A2 OLED55A2PUA 55 TBB TBD 4K A7 Gen 5 60Hz 2.0

Design changes: The G2 retains the ultrathin "gallery" design from last year, allowing it to hug the wall more closely than the C2. Bezel size around the picture for both series has been narrowed, to 10.2mm on the G and 6mm on the C, for an even more dramatic "all-picture" look. There's also a new carbon-fiber material that contributes to significantly less weight: the G is 20% lighter and the C up to 47% lighter.

Gaming extras: The C1 was my favorite TV for gaming thanks to its best-in-class input features, including VRR and 4K/120Hz capability on every input on the C and G models, and improvements in 2022 are minor. The excellent Game Optimizer mode gains a new "sports" preset to join RPG, FPS and the rest, there's a new dark room mode that reduces brightness and adds blue light reduction to combat eye fatigue and the dashboard shows more information on the pop-up.

LG says that premium 2022 OLEDs will also get up to 48Gbps bandwidth on their HDMI inputs, up from 40Gbps in 2021 and 2020 models. Since bandwidth is a poor indicator of real-world video quality I don't consider the improvement a big deal. (Here's a good explanation of why.)

User profiles on webOS smart TV: All 2022 LG TVs with its webOS smart TV system will allow you to set up user profiles for different family members or others. These include a Kids profile that surfaces kids-friendly content. Google TV and Amazon Fire TV also offer profiles, but this would be a first in a proprietary smart TV system.

Far-field mic for voice commands: Previously available on the G and up models, for 2022 LG is migrating its far-field mic -- which allows you to issue voice commands by saying a wake word like "Alexa" or "Hey, Google," rather than having to use the remote -- down to the C2 series and the G2. Like Samsung TVs, LG lets you use Alexa, Google Assistant and its proprietary voice system.

Room to room sharing: This new feature, coming later this year, lets a compatible 2022 LG TV share its screen, including inputs such as a cable box, wirelessly to another compatible 2022 LG TV. LG says it's designed to allow you to take the second TV elsewhere in the home (or outside) where a cable or other wired connection might not be available. The downside is that it requires two 2022 LG TVs because it won't work on earlier models.

"Always ready" screensaver: LG is taking a page from Samsung's TV ambient mode by displaying a clock, weather or art on the screen when the TV is turned "off."

We look forward to testing LG's new OLED TVs later this spring.