Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress Review: A Comfy Combination of Coils and Foam

8.0 Leesa Sapira Hybrid $1,999 at Leesa Like Firmness profile that should work for all sleeping positions

Firmness profile that should work for all sleeping positions Accommodating neutral hybrid feel

Accommodating neutral hybrid feel Extra breathable foams Don't like Only comes in one firmness option

Only comes in one firmness option A bit on the pricey side

A bit on the pricey side Not the best motion isolation

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid was the second mattress that Leesa offered before it expanded its lineup, which now includes 10 different models. It had a name change several years ago, going from the Leesa Sapira, to the Leesa Hybrid and then back to the Sapira.

Despite all the name changes, the mattress remains fundamentally the same as an accommodating hybrid bed that most people find comfortable.

First impressions of the Leesa Sapira Hybrid

Dillon Lopez/CNET

After unboxing the newest iteration of the Leesa Sapira Hybrid, the first thing I noticed was the premium look of the cover. It has a nice diamond pattern and Leesa’s signature three-stripe design on the bottom third of the mattress. The cover is a blend of polyester and viscose, a type of rayon material that helps make the cover soft and, more importantly, breathable. I think you’ll notice it right off the bat.

There was a minimal off-gassing process after unboxing the Leesa Sapira. It didn’t look misshapen out of the box, and it felt only a little bit softer right away than it did a few days later. There's always a bit of odor when unboxing a mattress, because it has been compressed in plastic for at least a few weeks, but I found it minimal with this bed.

Video: Leesa Sapira mattress review

Watch me review the Leesa Sapira Hybrid in this mattress video review.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid policies

Free shipping

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress ships right to your door at no extra cost in the contiguous United States inside of a box, which is how most beds are delivered these days.

We recommend unboxing it with two people because it can be challenging solo, especially for larger sizes like queen and king, and the Leesa Sapira is a heavier hybrid bed (115 pounds for the queen size model).

Getting the bed out of the box is quick and easy, and it doesn’t usually take more than a few minutes.

100-night trial

All Leesa beds come with a standard 100-night trial period to determine if you actually like the mattress and want to keep it long-term.

Keep in mind that it can take a month or longer for your body to adjust to a new mattress, no matter how well-suited it is to your sleeping preferences.

This trial period duration is the minimum you should expect when buying a mattress online. Some other brands, like Saatva and Nectar, offer an entire year trial period, but 100 nights should be plenty of time to make a decision.

The trial period begins the day the mattress is delivered, not when you actually start sleeping on it, so make sure you get it out of the box as quickly as possible so you won't accidentally shorten your trial period.

Return policy

If at any point after the first 30 nights post-delivery you decide the Leesa Sapira Hybrid isn’t for you, for any reason, you can return it for free and get a refund.

Returning a mattress is easy. You don’t have to ship the mattress back yourself, so don’t worry about keeping the box or the plastic (there’s no way you could put it back in the box). All you need to do is contact the company, and Leesa will coordinate a pickup of the mattress and it will usually get donated.

Warranty

All Leesa mattresses, from its basic Leesa Studio to the Leesa Sapira, are backed by a standard 10-year warranty. If you buy a mattress online, a 10-year warranty is the minimum you should expect.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid construction and feel

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is roughly 11 inches thick, which is only 1 inch thicker than the Leesa Original. Even though it's a relatively thin mattress, the Leesa Sapira has five different layers.

The bottommost layer is a 1-inch layer of support foam. This layer is pretty inconsequential, because it's really only there so the 6-inch layer of pocketed coils has a stable foundation.

Having coils is generally a positive for a mattress, because it provides more durability and support over the course of several years and has improved airflow and some extra bounce. However, plenty of sleepers prefer foam beds for having less bounce, being easier to move because they're usually lighter and have improved motion isolation. Choosing a coil bed versus a foam mattress comes down to your personal preference, but if you're a heavier person (220 pounds or more), we recommend coils for the durability factor.

Above the coil support layer, the Leesa Sapira has a 1-inch layer of transition support foam. It's common to have a transition layer between the support layer and comfort layers. It's here to make sure you only feel the bounce and support from the coils -- not the coils themselves, which would be less comfortable.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The next layer is a 1.5-inch layer of memory foam, which adds some nice pressure relief to the mattress. The final layer is a one-and-a-half-inch-thick layer of a more responsive, neutral foam that's perforated for added breathability.

The construction of the Sapira Hybrid gives the mattress a soft, neutral-hybrid feel that I think the vast majority of people will find nice and comfortable. When I say “neutral,” what I mean is that the feel isn’t distinctive like a dense memory foam or a responsive latex.

Even though it has a layer of memory foam, the combination of the foams and the coils means it just provides pressure relief, so you won’t get that “stuck” feeling some people report with memory foam beds.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid firmness and sleeper types

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

During our mattress testing, we found the Leesa Sapira Hybrid to be a medium to a medium-firm on our scale or roughly a 5 to 7 out of 10. It should be able to accommodate any sleeping position (back, stomach, side and combination) pretty effectively.

Keep in mind that firmness is subjective based on a person’s body weight, and we try to rate firmness for the average-sized individual. If you are especially light, you might feel the Leesa Sapira to be on the firmer end and might not be ideal for side sleeping.

A firmness profile like this isn’t necessarily ideal for everyone. Some folks are looking for especially soft or firm beds, but the Leesa Sapira will work really well for combination sleepers and for couples who can’t quite agree on a specific firmness.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid performance

Dillon Lopez/CNET

Edge support

The coil layer on the Leesa Sapira is reinforced around the perimeter of the bed, which improves the edge support performance. Mattresses with enhanced edge support like this achieve it with reinforced perimeter coils like this, or with a firm foam border.

During my testing, I didn’t feel any roll-off sensation putting my body weight along the edge of the mattress, so I'd describe the edge support of the Sapira Hybrid as stronger than average.

Motion isolation

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid has an average ability to isolate cross-mattress motion. Since it’s a hybrid bed that doesn’t have dense memory foam, this is to be expected. If you're a light sleeper who wakes up easily when your partner tosses and turns, it could happen more on this bed than others. If that's something you’ve struggled with in the past, then a bed made of foam layers or uses a lot of memory foam would be most ideal.

Modern pocketed coils used in the Leesa Sapira are much better than traditional innersprings so if you upgrade an old coil bed the Sapira will likely be way better and should isolate motion well enough for most sleepers.

Temperature regulation

The Sapira Hybrid mattress doesn’t have any active cooling textiles like we see in the Leesa Chill line. Thanks to the coils, however, the breathable cover and the top layer of foam being perforated the bed will do a nice job of maintaining a neutral temperature and not warming up.

Sleeping temperature has way more to do with your sleeping environment and your bedding than the mattress itself, and the breathability of the Sapira Hybrid should be just fine for most people. However, if you sleep especially hot at night, it could be worth seeking out an active cooling bed like the Leesa Legend Chill or Brooklyn Bedding Aurora.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x74 inches $1,349 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,399 Full 54x75 inches $1,699 Queen 60x80 inches $2.00 King 76x80 inches $2,299 Cal king 72x84 inches $2,299

The Sapira Hybrid is a fairly expensive bed, especially when compared to other quality hybrids like the Saatva Classic, the WinkBed or other beds from Leesa, like the Oasis Chill Hybrid.

It will usually be discounted most of the year, with larger discounts around major holidays but Leesa isn't known for offering steep discounts on any of its beds.

Make sure you check out our mattress deals page for the most up-to-date pricing and discounts.

Final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

In the past, when we first tested the Leesa Sapira Hybrid, the question of “who is it for?” was much easier to answer, because it was essentially just the upgraded, hybrid version of the Leesa Original.

But now that Leesa has so many different beds, including a hybrid version of the Leesa Original, and the new “chill” line of beds that features the Leesa Sapira Chill -- which is a pillow-top version of the Sapira Hybrid, that also has a cooling cover and three different firmness options -- I think it has gotten lost in the shuffle.

This isn’t to say it's not a quality mattress. The Sapira Hybrid is very comfortable, accommodating and supportive, and most people who try it out really like it. The issue is that the more compelling option is Leesa Sapira Chill (for only a minimal cost increase), and the Leesa Original Hybrid is another great option at a lower price..

I don’t think you would regret getting this bed if you’re looking for an accommodating and supportive hybrid, but I just don’t know where it fits with so many other great options out there.

You might like the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress if:

You want a mattress with a slightly firmer than a medium profile

You have a decent amount of money to spend on a new bed

You are sharing a mattress with a partner and want something you can both agree on

You are seeking a hybrid mattress

You might not like the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress if:

You want to be able to pick and choose your firmness level

You want a memory foam feel

You are shopping with a strict budget

You are searching for a bed with cooling technology

Other mattresses from Leesa

Sapira Chill Hybrid: This recently released bed from Leesa has a pillow-top design, three different firmness options and a cover that's noticeably cool to the touch. It's also currently only about $100 more expensive than the regular Sapira Hybrid.

Leesa Original Hybrid: This is the hybrid version of the Leesa Original with some slight construction differences. The memory foam layer on the hybrid version is actually on top as the main comfort layer, as opposed to a transition layer like in the all-foam version. But it still maintains its neutral feel that most find exceptionally comfortable, and it's a more affordable option in comparison to the Sapira Hybrid.

Leesa Legend Hybrid: This is one of Leesa’s most luxurious mattresses. It's geared specifically for side sleepers and it has a similar neutral, accommodating feel to the Sapira Hybrid. The Legend Hybrid has a thin layer of microcoils that functions as a zoned-support layer for more pressure relief for your shoulders and more lumbar support to help maintain spinal alignment.

How does the Leesa Sapira Hybrid compare to similar mattresses?

Leesa Sapira Hybrid vs. the WinkBed

The WinkBed mattress is one of our favorite beds and is a popular choice for sleepers looking for a quality hybrid. It has a traditional pillow-top feel, exceptional durability, reinforced edge support and three different firmness options to choose from on top of being a bit more affordable than the Sapira Hybrid.

Some may favor the thinner, more streamlined design of the Sapira Hybrid in comparison to the WinkBed which is a much thicker mattress overall at nearly 14 inches.

Leesa Sapira Hybrid vs. Casper Nova Hybrid

The Casper Nova Hybrid is a more specialized, upgraded mattress in comparison to the Casper Original. It has a sophisticated zoned support design and has a medium-soft firmness profile, meant for strict side sleepers.

The Nova Hybrid and the Sapira Hybrid have a similar comfy and accommodating feel and similar price points, but the Sapira Hybrid has a firmness profile that will work for more sleepers and couples especially.