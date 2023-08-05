How to Return a Bed-in-a-Box Mattress
Speaker 1: So you bought a new mattress online, but you don't really like it. How do you actually return it? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a CNET and one of the most common questions I get asked is, how do I return a mattress within the trial period? All these brands advertise their at least a hundred night trial period and free returns within the trial period. But how do you actually go about returning the bed? Turns out you don't actually have to put it back in the box and [00:00:30] ship it back to the company. A couple of friends of ours actually tried doing this and uh, do you have some footage of that Speaker 2: Go? Maybe we do. Speaker 3: Maybe we do. Like, Speaker 1: As it turns out, the roll packing process, which allows mattresses to be shipped in a box, requires a very specialized machine. And once you actually unbox the thing, there's really [00:01:00] no way of putting it back in the box. So the first thing you need to do if you wanna return a mattress is just get in contact with the company. There will usually be a phone number on their website, or sometimes have an email portal that you can go through to get in contact with them about a mattress return. Now this might vary a little bit from brand to brand. Some of them might, you know, ask you some questions about why you're returning the mattress, but you should be able to just let 'em know it's not working for you. And then what they'll actually do is they will find someone in your area to come by and just pick up the mattress for you free of [00:01:30] charge. Speaker 1: We actually had just a couple guys with a truck come by and pick up a mattress before it was a pretty easy process. What happens to the mattress after that point will vary quite a bit. Sometimes it'll get donated to local charity, but at that point you really have to worry about it because you should have gotten your money back. The numbers on how many beds actually get returned from these online brands are pretty murky from what you've seen. The numbers are really, really small because people do a lot of research and they pick a bed that works for them and they like it. I'm guessing there's also a small percentage of people who maybe get a mattress, they don't like that much and wind up keeping the bed because they don't want to deal with this whole returns process. [00:02:00] It can be a bit of a hassle, but definitely don't be intimidated by it because the process is basically, as I've described, it can vary from brand to brand, but it is not something you have to really worry about all that much. You don't have to somehow ship a mattress back to the company. I hope this video is helpful for you. This is again, one of the questions I get asked all the time, so we thought it'd be nice to shed some light on this process. If you found this video helpful, interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But this is gonna do it for me. This is on Aine at home. I'll see you in the next one.
How to Install Ring's New Car Cam