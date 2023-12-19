Full vs. Queen Mattress: Differences, Dimensions and Who's It Best For

The size of your bed is not a decision to make lightly. It is, after all, where we spend a large portion of our time, so it's important that it's big and comfortable enough to host you each night.

A king bed may be too big but a twin size too small. A queen and full mattress are two of the most popular mattress sizes you can buy, but there are some pretty significant differences between a full and queen bed.

Before you buy your next bed, this is what to know about full vs. queen mattress dimensions.

Read more: Best Mattresses

Full mattress vs. queen comparison

One of the biggest differences between a queen and a full bed is the size. A queen bed is both wider and longer than a full-size bed, giving you much more space to move around, but it also limits the free space within your bedroom.

To help with the measurements of your room, these are the dimensions for full bed vs. queen bed sizes.



Full mattress Queen mattress Length 74" 80" Width 54" 60" Best for Solo sleepers Couples, those who sleep with kids or pets Recommended room size 10' x 10' 12' x 12' Price range $550-$1,500 $800-$1,700

Full mattress

A full-size mattress is the smallest bed size after a twin mattress. It is an inch longer than a twin, and it is much wider than both a twin and a twin XL mattress. A full mattress is much shorter than a twin XL, which shares the width of a queen-size mattress.

There are both pros and cons to a full-size mattress.

Anton Porkin/Getty Images

Full mattress pros

Ideal for bunk beds



Can be pushed together for a bigger bed



More affordable



Easy to move around



Full Mattress cons

Not ideal for couples



No room for kids or pets



May be too small for some rooms



Queen mattress

A queen size is the second-biggest mattress size after a king-size bed. It is about six inches wider and six inches longer than a full-size to create a ton more space. It does fall short of a king-size mattress, which is 16 inches wider. Both queen- and king-sized mattresses are the same length.

Just as there are pros and cons to a full-size mattress, there are also benefits and drawbacks to a queen-size mattress.

Anton Porkin/Getty Images

Queen mattress pros

Ideal for a master bedroom



Room for co-sleepers



Fits tall sleepers



Common size for bedding accessories



Queen mattress cons

Won't fit all bedroom sizes



More expensive



More difficult to move



What to consider when choosing between a full mattress and a queen mattress

When comparing a full vs queen-size mattress, these are a few major factors to consider that can aid in your purchase.

Room size and room layout

First, consider the size of the room. If you want to buy a queen mattress, you will need far more room than a full size. Do you want a lot of room to move around? If so, a full mattress may be the better pick. Be sure to leave enough room to move around the bed. We recommend 24 inches around each side.

Use of the bed

How you plan to use the room will also help determine the size you need. Are you buying a mattress for your master bedroom or a smaller guest room? A full-size bed is likely large enough for a guest room, while a queen may be better suited for a master bedroom.

Cosleeping

The number of people in the bed is another critical consideration. If you share the bed with a partner, a queen is likely to be a better fit for two grown adults. A full-size bed is best suited for solo sleepers or those who sleep with a small child or pet.

Sleep position

MicrovOne/Getty Images

How you sleep also matters. If you are a back or stomach sleeper, you sleep fully extended, so the extra space and legroom that a queen mattress provides would be well-used. If you are a side sleeper, a full-size mattress would easily accommodate a curled-up position.

Comfort preferences

Your height is another consideration. Taller people may find a full-size bed too short. If you are over six feet tall, a queen bed will provide far more room than a full-size bed, giving you six extra inches of length. If you happen to move around a lot in your sleep, a queen-size bed will give you the width you need to feel comfortable.

Bedding and accessories

Because they are popular bed sizes, most manufacturers offer both full and queen-size accessories so they are not hard to find. Price is a different matter, however. Keep in mind that bedding accessories, like pillows, blankets and sheets, are all likely to be cheaper for a full bed vs queen due to the smaller size.

Budget

Budget can also determine which size mattress to buy. The cost of a mattress runs the gamut, ranging anywhere from $300 to more than $3,000. We find that the best full mattresses cost from $550 to $1,500, while the best queen mattresses range in price from $800 to $1,700. Because it is smaller, a full-size mattress will cost less than a queen-size bed.

Ease of transportation

Finally, keep in mind that you will need to transport the mattress to your bedroom. Some mattress stores and online retailers will offer delivery to your address. Regardless of whether you have to transport your mattress to your home, you will still need to make sure it fits inside the doorframes of your home.

Full vs. queen mattress FAQs

How big is a full-size bed vs a queen? A full mattress has the dimensions of 54x74 inches, while a queen mattress is 60x80 inches. That makes a queen both wider and longer than a full-size bed.

Can two people sleep on a full-size bed? A full-size bed is generally recommended for an adult and a small child or pet. If you want to sleep two adults comfortably, a queen mattress is likely to be a better fit.

What is the best full-size bed? The best full-size bed depends on what you are seeking in a mattress. For example, the best full mattress for side sleepers is the Layla Hybrid, which costs $1,700. If you have back pain, you will likely enjoy the Amerisleep AS2 Hybrid, which runs about $1,550.

What is the best queen-size bed? Our vote for the best queen mattress is the Brooklyn Bedding Signature, a hybrid mattress costing under $1,350. We also recommend specialized mattresses like the Purple Restore Hybrid, a cooling mattress for hot sleepers, and the $2,000 Saatva Classic for those who prefer a firmer construction.