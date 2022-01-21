Layla Hybrid mattress review: A supportive hybrid bed with a flippable design

Layla

Not to be confused with the hit '70s song Layla, the Layla Hybrid mattress is the follow-up to the popular flippable memory foam Layla mattress. Layla took the flagship bed's dual-sided design and feel, and added innersprings to it to make it more supportive, durable and suitable for a wider range of body types.

One of the best things about this bed, besides its hybrid construction, is that it boasts two-in-one firmness levels. That's because both sides of the Layla Hybrid mattress are meant to be slept on, and they each offer a different firmness level. Not only does this feature make the bed more versatile, but it also makes it longer-lasting because you can flip the mattress over to the other side once you wear out the first side. However, the Hybrid is more expensive than the flagship Layla and may not be perfect for everyone. Read on to learn my full thoughts on this mattress and find out who I think it most appeals to.

8.5 Layla Hybrid Like Offers two firmness levels making it suitable for all sleeping positions

Light and airy memory-foam feel

Hybrid construction accommodates all body types

Regulates temperature better than a typical memory-foam bed Don't Like Too expensive for a budget shopper

Not great for people who want a bouncy mattress

First impressions



I had a little deja vu moment the first time I saw this bed since it looks so similar to the original Layla mattress I tested. The Hybrid's cover has Layla's signature honeycomb pattern, except it's less obvious which side is which, because the bed is all one color. However, the Layla Hybrid mattress is like the foam model on steroids. It's fairly thick and heavy, and it looks inviting -- I wanted to jump on it and test it out right away. Its feel is reminiscent of the flagship Layla: soft and pressure-relieving in a light and airy way. Both sides are pretty comfortable, but I favor the firmer side a hair more, because it's more supportive for my stomach-sleeping habit.

Firmness

Unlike the original Layla mattress, the sides of the Layla Hybrid aren't two different colors. You'll have to check the label at the end of the mattress to figure out the "firm" and "soft" end. The firm side isn't a solid firm, but more of a medium to medium-firm. I'd rate it around a 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

The soft side is more of a medium-soft, which I'd rate a 3 out of 10 on the firmness scale. You sink into the top comfort layers more, and it provides a comfortable pressure-relieving feel as you become nestled inside the foam.

Comfort

The design is a little funky, since most mattress support systems are found in the bottom of a mattress. However, since the Layla Hybrid is flippable, the base is found in the center.

Here's a breakdown of the bed's 13-inch construction:

Starting with the soft side, the top is made with a 2.5-inch layer of copper-gel memory foam for comfort and improved temperature regulation.

A textured foam layer for airflow is added as a transition layer. It's also zoned for more targeted support.

In the center there's a 6-inch pocketed innerspring system with double coils along the edges to improve edge support.

The beginning of the firm side has a textured foam, similar to the soft side, for increased airflow.

The top of the firm layer is made with a 1-inch copper-gel memory-foam layer that's also found on the soft side of the mattress. It's the main comfort material, but the firm side is slightly thinner to achieve a more supportive feel.

Feel

The feel of the Layla Hybrid mattress reminds me of the original Layla mattress, but it's a little more supportive. However, I get the same light and fluffy memory-foam feel that's less dense than a TempurPedic mattress or Nectar mattress. The foam contours around your curves and pressure points, but it doesn't necessarily give you that "sinking" feeling some people dread with memory foam. You also get more of a contouring feel on the soft side than you do on the firm.

And, while you can tell it's a hybrid mattress thanks to the additional support of the steel coils in the center, you can't actually feel the innersprings with the multiple foam layers sandwiched in between.

Motion isolation

One of the worst times in the night for disruption when sleeping with a partner is the middle of the night, when you least want to wake up, so it's nice to have a mattress that's good at isolating motion. Layla uses memory foam, which is top-notch at absorbing movement. I think couples will be just fine on the Layla Hybrid mattress.

Edge support

Layla thought ahead and designed its coil layer with double-coils around the edges to boost edge support. That means the perimeter of the mattress doesn't feel flimsy or weak, which comes in handy when you sit on the edge of the mattress or sleep near the very edge.

Temperature

Although the Layla Hybrid bed is made with copper-infused memory foam, it doesn't feel like a cooling mattress. The copper helps because the bed doesn't retain heat like old memory foam has a reputation of doing, but you're not going to get a cooling sensation like you do from Cocoon Chill or GhostBed Luxe, which are featured on our best cooling mattress list.

Who is this bed best for?

Aside from budget, the best mattress for you should be partially dependent on your dominant sleeping position and body type.

Sleeping position

Since the Layla Hybrid is flippable and features two sides with two different firmness levels, it could work for a wide range of sleeping styles. Side sleepers will especially like that the soft side is ultra plush and pressure-relieving around the hips and shoulders. I also see combination sleepers and average-weighted back and stomach sleepers liking this bed for the support the firm side offers.

However, I think back and stomach sleepers over 230 pounds may want to consider an option with a firmer profile to offer a tad more spinal support. The heavier a person is, the softer a mattress is going to feel. In that case, both sides of Layla Hybrid may be a little too soft.

Body type

This bed will be great for all body types: petite to plus-size and everything in between. It's worth noting people under 150 pounds don't necessarily need the additional support that a hybrid mattress provides unless they have a specific reason, such as back pain sufferers.

Price

I was pleasantly surprised by the price of the Layla Hybrid. It's more durable than your average mattress because of its steel-coil construction and flippable capabilities, but it's not any more expensive than other high-quality memory-foam beds.

A queen size Layla Hybrid mattress will run you around $1,699 at retail, but it often runs promotions that bring down the price another $100-$200 or more.

Trial, warranty, returns, shipping

It goes without saying, but shopping for a mattress online isn't the same as going into a physical store to buy one. That's why brands offer a few incentives to make it more enticing for you. Layla's policies include:

Free shipping and returns

A 120-night risk-free trial

A 10-year warranty

Layla will ship to your doorstep after about three to five business days, and all you have to do is unbox and enjoy. Just be forewarned, you will notice an off-gassing smell coming from your new mattress. It's hard to avoid when it comes to new bed-in-a-box beds after the foams have been compressed inside of a box, unless you go natural and organic. Also, give it about a day or two to fully inflate, though you're free to sleep on it in the meantime.

Final verdict

It's flippable, it's supportive, it has a light and airy feel that makes you go "ahh" and its two firmness levels make it very versatile. It's hard not to like this mattress. It may not be the best fit for everyone, but in general, the Layla Hybrid mattress is a premium bed with qualities not found in most beds you can buy online.

You might like this mattress if:

You want a contouring mattress that feels light and airy

You like the idea of two firmness level offerings

You're OK with spending more than $1,000 on your bed

You have a petite, average or heavy body type

You're a back, side, stomach or back sleeper

You might not like this mattress if:

You want a firmer mattress that offers more support

You hate memory foam

You're on a tight budget

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.