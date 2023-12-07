Is Sleeping on Your Stomach Really That Bad?

When it comes to sleeping style, many Americans have a firm position. Stomach sleeping is a clear underdog compared with the side or the back. According to the Better Sleep Council, only 17% of those surveyed prefer to lie prone at night.

Still, that's nearly one in five who like to fall asleep face down. Many who do it may have heard the rumors and wondered, "Is it bad to sleep on your stomach?" Many experts argue it's not the best sleeping position for your health. Here's why.

What happens when you sleep on your stomach?

Stomach sleeping creates problems for several parts of your body. Although you may not notice many issues when you're younger, these effects may become more pronounced as you age.

Your spine

Spinal alignment is crucial for allowing your spine and back muscles to relax and recover at night. When sleeping on your stomach, however, it's impossible to get a relaxed, straight spine. Instead, your spine is usually twisted at your neck and awkwardly flattened in your lower back. This can lead to discomfort and back pain, both while sleeping and when you get out of bed.

Studies have frequently shown the stomach to be the worst sleeping position for your spine. In contrast, sleeping on your side or back will relieve pressure and improve spinal alignment.

Your neck

Neck pain is another common consequence of sleeping on your back. Since humans haven't learned to survive without breathing, sleeping in the prone position means you must always twist your neck to the right or left. This creates muscle stiffness, soreness and discomfort.

Not only that, but a thick pillow may awkwardly stretch your neck backward when you lie on your stomach. This increases pressure on the nerves in your neck and can lead to tingling or pain when you wake.

Your back

Twisting your spine and overextending your lower back can cause all sorts of back problems when you regularly choose the stomach sleeping position. You may wake up with a sore lumbar region or even pain in your shoulders from stretching them backward or extending your arms above your head all night. This discomfort can often extend into your hips.

Your face

No position compresses your face more than sleeping on your stomach. When you lie face down, there's no way to avoid "smooshing" your cheeks into the bed or your pillow. Unsurprisingly, studies have shown a correlation between stomach sleeping and increased facial wrinkles.

That's not the only concern for your face when it comes to sleeping position. Morning puffy face is more common for stomach sleepers. Plus, your pillow is also a hotbed for bacteria, which can cause acne.

What's the healthiest sleeping position?

Generally speaking, doctors and sleep experts recommend sleeping on your side to get the most comfortable, restful night's sleep. It's widely considered the best way to support your spine's natural curve, reducing neck and back pain. That's especially true if you're pregnant, as it allows for the best spinal alignment and relieves pressure on your internal organs. Additionally, unlike sleeping on your back, side sleeping reduces the chances of sleep apnea, snoring and acid reflux.

That said, you may find that you prefer another posture when sleeping. Each position can help to alleviate certain types of discomfort, so there's something to be said for finding the setup that helps you sleep best.

Bottom line

Sleeping positions are difficult to change. Perhaps you've slept on your stomach since you were a child, and you're unable to get comfortable in other positions. While it's helpful to understand the risks of spine, back and neck pain, you can still find ways to mitigate these effects. Try sleeping without a pillow or choosing a mattress that works well for stomach sleeping to ensure you still get a restful, restorative night's sleep.