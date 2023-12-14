Twin-Size Mattress Dimensions: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

Good sleep can make a big difference in your life. It can improve your mental health, give you a stronger immune system and lower your risk for diabetes and heart disease, all while deep sleep promotes both growth and recovery. That's why finding the right mattress size for your needs is crucial.

A twin bed is generally the smallest bed you can buy. It's both short and narrow, making space for a single adult or child. It's also more affordable than other types of beds with budget-friendly pricing.

If you are considering a twin bed for your home, this is what to know before you buy.

Twin-size bed dimensions

So, how big is a twin bed? Standard twin-size bed dimensions measure 38 inches wide by 75 inches long. It is the smallest standard bed size you can buy, making it a perfect fit for smaller bodies and single sleepers. There may be some slight variance in bed measurements, depending on the mattress brand you buy.

To compare mattress sizes, a twin bed is different from a Twin XL, which is just as wide but is five inches longer than a twin. You can push two twin beds together to make a bed as wide as a king bed; however, it won't be as long as a traditional king as it will be five inches shorter with the standard king measuring 80 inches compared to just 75 inches with a twin. In that case, it would be better to push two Twin XL beds together so you have the perfect king size bed.

This is a look at mattress measurements by size for your new bed.

Mattress size Dimensions (inches) Twin 38x75 Twin XL 38x80 Full 54x74 Queen 60x80 King 76x80 California King 72x84

What to consider when choosing a twin-size mattress

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a twin mattress for your bedroom.

Room size

As the smallest mattress size, a twin bed can be the perfect addition to those more compact bedrooms in your home. But how wide is a twin mattress? Wide enough for you to sleep comfortably but not big enough to eat up all the free space in your room. It does not take up nearly as much room as a queen or king bed, leaving plenty of space to move around even with a larger bed frame. The recommended room size for a twin bed is just 7 by 9 foot, or 8 by 10 if you add a dresser or desk.

Individual sleep preferences

How you sleep can also help you determine the best bed size for your needs. A twin-size bed is an excellent choice for solo sleepers, such as children or shorter adults. If you are tall, a twin bed may not be the best fit as it's a whole 5 inches shorter than even a Twin XL. It could work if you sleep on your side with your feet curled up, but if you like to stretch out, a longer bed would be more ideal.

Compatibility with bed frames

triocean/Getty Images

A twin-size mattress comfortably fits the average twin bed frame. If you push two mattresses together, it would be as wide as a king but still five inches short so it would not fit your traditional king size bed frame. It is better to stick to a twin bed frame for your mattress, or you can use two twin mattresses to accommodate bunk beds. Just be sure to check measurements for both, as you may see them vary between manufacturers for both your mattress and your bed frame.

Co-sleeping

If you sleep with another person or a pet, a twin bed may not be the best fit for you unless you push multiple beds together. At least a full-size bed is best for couples or those who sleep with a child or pet.

Popular twin mattress models

Now that you've decided that a twin bed is the best size for you, it's time to find the best twin mattress for your sleep.

The Tuft and Needle Nod wins our pick for best twin mattress overall, thanks to its overall comfort and affordability. Starting at under $400, this Amazon exclusive is touted for its comfortable soft foam construction. It has a medium firmness that works with any sleeping style for greater versatility. To get started, there's a 100-night sleep trial with a 10-year limited warranty.

If you're looking for a hybrid mattress, the Helix Midnight Luxe is the best mattress you can buy. With a poly foam build, it provides middle-of-the-road comfort with a medium firmness. It has a carefully layered composition of high-density memory foam, gel visco and pocketed coil layers for added support. It runs about $1,100 and there's a 100-night trial with a 15-year limited warranty.

If you want the best bang for your buck, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature gives the best value. It's a hybrid mattress with three firmness levels, allowing you to adjust from soft to medium to firm. It boasts nearly 1,000 pocketed coils cushioned by responsive foam that you can customize to your preferred sleep style. It costs about $500 and comes with a longer trial of 120 nights, although it has a shorter limited warranty than the Helix with 10 years of coverage.

Tips for shopping for a twin-size mattress

Not all twin mattresses are created the same. These are some things to keep in mind as you go about your search.

Budget: Before you can look for the best twin mattress, you have to determine how much you have to spend. The average twin mattress runs anywhere from $800 to $1,300, but you will find that there are plenty of mattresses that cost more and less. We found the best twin mattresses run between $400 and $1,100 for a more budget-friendly option. If buying in-store, you may be able to negotiate an extra discount.

Test your mattress: Visit a mattress store to test out different twin-size mattresses yourself. Spend about 15 minutes on each side to get a real feel for comfort and support. If you can't get to a store, be sure to read customer reviews to find out more about the overall sleep experience on each mattress.

Check policies: Most twin-size mattresses come with a free sleep trial, in addition to a warranty that usually runs 10 to 15 years. The length of your trial and warranty can vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, so check these timelines before you buy. If you're getting your mattress delivered, be sure to check policies regarding scheduling and delivery windows.

Inspect upon delivery: Before you accept delivery, thoroughly inspect your mattress to ensure there are no rips or damage. If you find anything wrong, do not accept delivery and contact customer service immediately to address the issue.

Twin-size mattress FAQ

What is a twin mattress size? The standard twin mattress size measures 38 inches wide by 75 inches long.

What is the average cost for a twin-size mattress? The cost of a twin-size mattress averages between $800 and $1,300, depending on the manufacturer and mattress that you choose. However, you find that mattresses are available for much less and much more based on the quality, materials and technologies used to make each mattress.

What is the difference between twin and twin XL? A twin XL is the exact same width of a twin-size bed, but these mattresses differ in their length. While a twin measures 75 inches long, a twin XL is 80 inches.



Who should buy a twin-size bed? A twin-size bed is best for solo sleepers, whether it is an adult or a child. Twin-size beds can also be a great fit for bunk beds if you have multiple children in the same room.

What are the measurements of a twin mattress? Twin bed dimensions are 38 inches wide and 75 inches long. However, measurements can vary by manufacturer so always confirm measurements before buying a mattress or bed frame.



