Best Innerspring Mattresses in 2024

A classic innerspring mattress offers a comfortable and responsive feel and offers a little more support than a memory foam mattress. If you're considering an innerspring mattress and haven't had one in a while, you'll see a lot of differences compared with the mattresses of years ago. The biggest change is that innerspring mattresses have been improved to offer better motion isolation, so you won't disturb your partner (or be disturbed by them) throughout the night. After personally testing more than three dozen mattresses, I can attest to the fact that there's nothing quite like a great innerspring mattress for a good night's sleep

Now is a great time to upgrade your mattress, as many of the top mattress brands are running Memorial Day sales. Sorting through all of the options can be a bit tricky though. Given the number of choices, it takes some work to separate the good from the way-too-bouncy. That's why I did the comparison-shopping for you. Here are my favorites.

What's the best innerspring mattress?

There are plenty of good innerspring mattresses available from top-notch brands. The bed that stands out from the rest is the Beautyrest Black C-Class Pillow Top Mattress. Beautyrest is known for making luxury mattresses with high-quality materials.

The Beautyrest Black C-Class is the best overall innerspring mattress because it's a hybrid bed available in seven different firmness options. Beds always get extra points if they have customization because it allows you to pick the firmness that best suits your needs. That's not the only thing that sets it apart. Besides being extremely comfortable, each of the coils in the mattress has three types of steel. Beautyrest Black isn't what I would consider a budget mattress, but it's worth the money if you're looking for a bed that will last.

Best innerspring mattresses of 2024

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Macy's Best overall innerspring mattress Beautyrest Black C-Class 16-inch Plush Pillow Top Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 6 or Medium to Medium-Firm Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Beautyrest Black C-Class mattress: The Beautyrest Black is a fan-favorite and the best innerspring mattress overall. There are different models, but with its plush pillow top, 16-inch profile and advanced cooling technology, the C-Class is one of the most luxurious. Technically a hybrid, it's made with a couple of layers of pressure-relieving cooling and gel memory foams. This pocketed coil mattress has a base layer with an 850 pocket coil count. The coils are constructed with a proprietary technique, called T3 Pocketed Coil Technology, which is found only in the Beautyrest Black models -- which is a fancy way of saying that each coil has three strands of steel that are wound into one. This solves some of the typical problems associated with innerspring mattresses by reducing motion transfer and absorbing bounce and the innerspring coils provide extra support so the mattress doesn't sag over time. This mattress has five comfort levels and is compatible with an adjustable bed. Pros: Made with an extra inch of luxury materials like silk and cashmere fibers

Cons: The Beautyrest Black isn't a budget mattress

Saatva Best innerspring mattress for back pain Saatva Classic Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Plush Soft: Medium or 5 | Luxury Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: 9/10 or firm Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Saatva Classic mattress: The Saatva Classic hybrid mattress is where the traditional innerspring mattress meets the modern need for increased comfort. It has two layers of springs. The first is a dual coil base layer that provides advanced support, prevents sagging, allows for increased airflow so the mattress doesn't trap heat and is recommended for hot sleepers. The middle layer consists of individually wrapped coils made from durable coil gauges that relieve pressure points and quickly respond to your body's movement to prevent motion transfer. On top of those steel coils sits high-density memory foam and a 3-inch Euro pillow top that gives it some extra oomph, if that's what you're looking for. It comes in two mattress heights, 11.5 and 14.5 inches, and three comfort levels, Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm. The Plush Soft is ideal for all types of sleepers, but the Luxury Firm is the most popular (what 82% of customers ultimately end up choosing, according to Saatva). Firm is best for spinal alignment and back support, especially if you're a heavier sleeper. This Saatva mattress is compatible with an adjustable base. Read more in our Saatva mattress review. Pros: The Saatva mattress has a dual-layer of coils that provides extra support

It's a great pick for people who want more support and multiple firmness options

Cons: This innerspring mattress may be a little too firm for petite sleepers

Mattress Firm Best traditional innerspring mattress Stearns & Foster Estate Rockwell Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness Plush: Medium or 5 | Firm: Firm or 9/10 Trial 90 nights Warranty 10-year warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Stearns & Foster Estate Rockwell mattress: Stearns & Foster mattresses are on the pricier side, but they're still a great value, especially when you consider the quality. The Estate Rockwell 15-inch Luxury Firm Pillow Top Mattress, which scientists from Tempur-Pedic designed, is made with an exclusive type of coil system called IntelliCoil. This memory foam mattress has an individually wrapped pocket and has two coils -- one that rests inside the other -- for added durability, advanced contouring and even weight distribution. A layer of memory foam sits on top of the coils to help relieve pressure and optimize comfort. This specific model is classified as a Luxury Firm, which means it offers that initial plush feel when you first climb onto it, but with an underlayer of firm support, no matter your sleeping position. Read more in our Stearns & Foster mattress review. Pros: If Luxury Firm doesn't work for you, the mattress also comes in a Luxury Plush model

Similar in construction to most innerspring beds but with additional pressure-relieving memory foam

Cons: This innerspring mattress is out of range for budget shoppers

Avocado Best organic innerspring mattress Avocado Organic Luxury Plush Mattress Type Organic latex hybrid mattress Firmness 2 firmness levels | Standard: medium or 5 | Plush: medium-soft or 3 Trial 365 nights Warranty 25-year warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Avocado Organic Luxury Plush Mattress: The Luxury Plush Mattress is the newest model in Avocado's already impressive line. This extra deep mattress has a total of 21 layers of premium materials like natural latex, wool, silk and cotton (all organic and/or natural) combined with 3,136 individually pocketed coils. Everything is strategically arranged into five ergonomic comfort zones that relieve pressure where you need it and provide extra support where you don't. There are two models, standard or one with a pillow top. The pillow top comes at an additional cost of $800 to $1,200 depending on the size of the mattress, but it adds 3 inches of plushness, extra contouring and advanced motion isolation. Pros: Avocado is one of the most popular mattresses for organic materials like natural latex and wool

It's a comfortable firm mattress with great edge support Cons: This mattress requires deep pocket sheets even without the pillow top

The pillow top is an expensive add-on Avocado Organic Luxury Plush Mattress $3,679 at Avocado

Macy's Best innerspring mattress for combination sleepers Sealy Posturepedic Silver Pine 15-inch Medium Euro Top Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 5 or Medium Warranty 10-year warranty Price scale $$$ Why we chose the Sealy Posturepedic Silver Pine mattress: Sealy may be one of the most recognizable names in the world of innerspring mattresses. Over the past 65 years, the company has been working on perfecting its mattresses and the Posturepedic Silver Pine 15-inch Medium Euro Top Mattress is one of the most recent, and high-quality, models. It has heavy-duty coils that are designed to reduce movement and provide extra reinforcement to the mattress' edges, so there's no sinking or sagging no matter where you're positioned on the mattress. A couple of layers of memory foam and a Euro plush pillow top sit on top of the coils, adding some extra softness that contours your body while also providing adequate support. It's classified as a "Cushion Firm," which means it has a bit more give than typical firm mattresses but with a little extra padding in areas you need it most, like your hips and shoulders. Pros: Sealy makes high-quality mattresses with heavy-duty coils that promise durability

Most people will appreciate the extra padding that the Sealy mattress offers

Cons: This mattress may be too soft for heavier people

Wayfair Best budget innerspring mattress Beautyrest Silver Plush Innerspring Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 4 or Medium to Medium-Soft Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price scale $$ Why we chose the Beautyrest Silver Plush Innerspring mattress: Another model from Beautyrest, the Silver 12-inch Plush Innerspring Mattress is a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on comfort. Its base layer is made with what the brand calls "Plush Pocketed Coils," which are a specialized system of individually pocketed springs that move independently to adapt to your body shape while also eliminating motion transfer. Gel memory foam, which offers advanced lumbar support and breathability to keep you cool, sits on top of the innerspring, while a thin layer of memory foam underneath the coils provides extra support for your body and the mattress. This under-layer of memory foam adds a little bit in terms of comfort, but it mostly prevents the springs from sagging in one spot and eliminates the need to regularly flip the mattress, which is a common complaint with older innerspring models. Pros: This innerspring mattress is a great choice for budget shoppers

You can choose from different firmness options Cons: This innerspring mattress has a medium to medium-soft firmness

Cons: This innerspring mattress has a medium to medium-soft firmness

Not the best choice for someone who wants a firm bed

Factors to consider when choosing an innerspring mattress

Shopping for a mattress is an extremely subjective process. What works for one person may not suit your preferences and needs. There are key factors that you should keep in mind when comparing innerspring mattresses. They include your sleeping position, body type, health conditions and budget.

Sleeping position

Your sleeping position is one of the most important factors in deciding what mattress will be best for you. It will determine how firm or soft your mattress needs to be to keep you comfortable at night.

Side sleepers need a softer mattress to ensure they don't develop pressure points on their shoulders, hips and knees.

Strict back sleepers should get a medium firm or firm mattress so their spine is in a neutral alignment all night. This level of firmness will prevent back pain.

Combination sleepers have the most flexibility in choosing their firmness level. You have two options, choose a bed based on the position you spend the most time in or opt for a medium firmness that works for any sleeper type.

Body type

Your body type will determine how much pressure you put on the mattress and which mattress you should choose. People who weigh over 230 pounds should generally choose hybrid mattresses for their support and durability.

Your weight also influences the firmness level of a bed. The more you weigh, the more pressure you put on your mattress, meaning it will feel softer. Petite body types will experience mattresses firmer because they put less pressure on the bed.

Health conditions

When shopping for mattresses, your health conditions also affect your decision-making process. For example, if you have joint pain, you would want to choose a soft mattress with plenty of pressure relief. If you have back pain, stick with a firmer mattress to keep your spine aligned.

Budget

Mattresses are big investments; there's no way around that. Thankfully, there are mattresses at every budget level. Luxury mattresses are going to be more expensive than the average mattress. That doesn't mean you can't get a nice mattress for a fair price. Most brands run big sales around holidays and events. If you time it right, you can get a couple hundred dollars off the price tag.

How we test the best innerspring mattresses

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about based on editorial merit. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. We tested each of the mattresses on this best innerspring mattress list.

Firmness and feel

When we start mattress testing, we first determine the firmness and feel of the mattress. Think about firmness as how hard or soft a mattress is. We rate each mattress on a ten-point scale for firmness.

The feel of the mattress describes how the mattress reacts. Is it slow responding like traditional memory foam? Does it snap back like latex foam? This will translate to how it will feel rolling around on the bed at night.

Durability

The durability, or how long a mattress will last, is based on what it's made from. Mattresses with pocketed coils as the base are more durable than all-foam options. They also tend to be more expensive.

Mattress performance

The key performance criteria we assess for mattresses include motion isolation, edge support and temperature.

We test how the mattresses isolate movement by placing a glass of water on the edge of the bed and rolling around to see how much it moves. Motion isolation is a big deal if you have a partner who rolls around and wakes you up.

Edge support is how strong the perimeter of the bed is. The test for this is simple, we sit and lay on the edge to see if it gives way under the pressure. When assessing temperature, we examine the materials and construction of the mattress. Materials like latex and gel memory foam can keep a mattress from retaining body heat.

Read more on how we test mattresses.

Other innerspring mattresses we've tested



Our CNET Sleep editors collectively write our best mattress lists based on their experience with over 100 different mattresses. The beds listed above are all top picks, but with so many to choose from, there are a few great beds that deserve an honorable mention.

Leesa Legend mattress

The Leesa Legend mattress is a thick, premium bed with two layers of coils. One layer is made with pocketed coils, while a microcoil layer in the top layers offers a ton of back support. As far as comfort goes, it has a medium firmness level and a fluffy, soft foam feel that is more responsive than traditional memory foam.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature mattress

Value shoppers should keep Brooklyn Bedding Signature on their list of ideal options. It's a premium hybrid mattress that costs the same price as popular foam mattresses like Casper or Purple. It also is available in three different firmness levels so that any sleeping position can find a comfortable option.

Innerspring mattress FAQs

What's the difference between innerspring and spring mattresses? Innerspring mattresses contain pocketed coils -- meaning that the main support layer of the bed is made up of individually wrapped coils. This often makes the mattress more comfortable because you can't feel the hard coils when lying on top of the bed. Spring mattresses don't have this added layer of comfort, but spring beds tend to be more durable and firm.

Do people still buy innerspring mattresses? Yes and no. People don't buy the traditional innerspring mattresses your parent(s) or grandparent(s) had as a kid. Modern mattresses utilize coils or inner springs to provide ample support and durability. There are usually layers of foam materials, cotton or wool for added comfort.

How many springs in a mattress is good? The best innerspring mattresses have 1,000 springs or more. Smaller mattresses like twin or twin XL beds may have slightly less because they aren't as large and require fewer springs in their constructions.