From the company that gave you Hyper-Elastic Polymer and the original Purple bed comes the big-and-sturdy Purple Hybrid mattresses. In fact, Purple offers three different hybrid beds, appropriately named the , and the . Below, I'll dive into the different reasons why you may want one over the other, and if they're worth their price in general. Stick around to find out if a Purple Hybrid mattress is the right choice for you.

The , also known as the Purple 2, is the thinnest of the hybrid options and stands at 11 inches thick. It's also firmer than the other two models and is ideal for back or stomach sleepers. With that said, it's the most affordable Purple Hybrid mattress.

The Purple Hybrid Premier, formerly known as Purple 3, is 12 inches thick with a thicker Hyper-Elastic Polymer comfort layer. This makes it feel a bit softer and lands around a medium to medium-firm on the scale.

The Purple Hybrid Premier 4 is the most expensive of the Purple hybrid beds, but it's a whopping 13 inches thick and is extra supportive. Like the Purple Hybrid Premier 3, it has a medium to medium-firm profile, and we think it would suit all body types.

Purple Hybrid Mattress Like Extra breathable so hot sleepers feel cooler throughout the night.

Supportive hybrid design suits all body types.

Great for back, stomach and combination sleepers. Don't Like High price won't appeal to shoppers on a budget.

Might feel too strange and unfamiliar for those who want a standard foam bed.

Not soft enough for strict side sleepers.

First impressions

The Purple Hybrid incorporates purple detailing throughout the bed, a great touch for an avid lover of the color. The details in the cover give it a premium look, and you can tell it's a bit more heavy-duty than the flagship Purple mattress. The main thing people want to know about this mattress is what does the Purple feel like?

Well, it's completely different from the innerspring mattress in the guest room at Grandma's, I'll tell you that much. It's a new concept for a bed that I think ended up working in the company's favor.

Purple Hybrid mattress firmness and feel

Regardless of the model you get, the Purple Hybrid mattresses are soft and airy without feeling like foam. When you run your hand down the center of the mattress, you can feel the squishy squares bend and morph underneath.

It's not super noticeable when you're laying down, it just feels buoyant like you're floating on your back or laying on a hammock. Though, it's also really supportive because of the thick layer of pocketed coils, which I'll explain more below.

The Purple Hybrid 2 simultaneously feels pressure-relieving and supportive, while maintaining a slightly firmer profile; I think it's around a medium-firm, or 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale. The soft squares don't push into your hips and shoulders when you're on your side like your typical firm bed, but my back and spine feel very reinforced above the bed's Hyper-Elastic Polymer layer. I think it's a tad bit firmer than the Original Purple mattress.

If you're curious about the Purple Hybrid but you aren't willing to explore unconventional ways of bedding, you might want to look elsewhere. But if you're open to a mattress feel that takes pressure off your hips, shoulders and back while simultaneously making you feel weightless, you might be pleased with its benefits.

Purple Hybrid Premier

The brand's two upper-level hybrid beds have the same signature Purple feel, but they have a slightly softer profile because of their thicker layers of Hyper-Elastic Polymer. I think they both land in between a medium to medium-firm, or around a 6 on the firmness scale.

Purple Hybrid mattress construction

The Purple Hybrid is four layers thick and around 11 inches tall. Here's a simple breakdown of the bed's layers so you get an idea of what makes Purple, Purple:

A thin slab of basic foam about an inch thick, which supports the thick pocketed coil layer above.

A thick system of 7.5-inch pocketed coils, individually wrapped with fabric to help limit motion transfer across the mattress. It's the main reason why this mattress is so supportive.

A thin half an inch of foam to help neutralize the feel of the pocketed coils in the bed's foundation.

Around 2 inches of the brand's special Hyper-Elastic Polymer, laid out in a grid formation. This is the primary layer that distinguishes it from the other two Purple Hybrid mattresses -- each mattress has a different thickness of this layer. It's bouncy, squishy, soft and provides most of the Purple's comfort.

Surrounding the edges are dense foam slabs to make the sides feel more supportive and sturdy.

On top is the Purple's "StretchMax" cover, and just like the name implies, it's extra-stretchy. I think it feels more breathable than your typical mattress cover and compare the feel more to an athletic antisweat undergarment than a soft cotton top.

Purple Hybrid Premier mattress layers

The two Purple Hybrid Premier beds are the top-tier mattress options from the brand. Really, the only major differences in construction are the top layers. The Purple 3 has a 3-inch layer of Hyper-Elastic Polymer at the top, while Purple 4 has 4 inches. It doesn't make a huge difference in feel, but they are softer than the Purple Hybrid.

Motion isolation

Motion isolation isn't usually an innerspring bed's forte, but with the pocketed coils and special material you find in the Purple Hybrid, it's a different story. I think it's pretty good at isolating motion, even if it is a super-bouncy bed. It virtually makes no noise, and you'll hardly be able to notice your partner moving around on the other side.

Edge support

The Purple Hybrid mattresses are constructed with firm foam around the edges to hold your body up more firmly if you tend to creep towards the side of the bed during the night. As a result, I give edge support capabilities on this mattress two enthusiastic thumbs up.

Temperature

The other benefit of the Purple Grid besides bouncy comfort would have to be its temperature-regulating abilities. It's not designed with any fancy cooling material, but instead, the Purple Grid's natural breathable design makes it one of the best mattresses for allowing airflow. It doesn't retain heat like memory foam or poly foam might, making it appealing to hot sleepers like me who need the additional cooling relief. It's not cold to the touch, but I really don't feel hot while sleeping on the Purple.

Purple Hybrid's ideal sleeping positions and body types

You wouldn't expect to fit in every shirt size at your favorite clothing store, and you shouldn't assume every mattress is accommodating for you. Especially since there are so many different options to pick from. Generally, your perfect mattress comes down to your body type and your favorite position to sleep in.

Position

The primary sleeping positions are side, stomach, back or a combination of them all. I think the Purple Hybrid will work best for back and stomach sleepers.

If you're a side sleeper and really want the Purple Hybrid, I'd opt for one of the Purple Premier mattresses. They are a bit softer and more pressure-relieving than the standard hybrid model, which will be more of a benefit to your sides and shoulders.

Body type

Regardless of your body type, whether you weigh 105 pounds or 250 pounds, I think the Purple Hybrid beds will be perfectly suitable for you.

The Purple Hybrid mattresses are great for all body types because they are more supportive than typical foam beds like Nectar or Casper. They have that layer of steel pocketed coils on the bottom, and if you think about it, steel is much more durable than foam. The difference in how this mattress will hold up over time compared to an all-foam bed will be especially noticeable over the course of 10 years.

Price

The Purple Hybrid is more expensive than the original Purple, of course, and isn't the best for people who are trying to spend as little as they can on a new bed. If you're looking to invest in your night's sleep, though, it's very possible you see it as a reasonable price.

The standard Purple Hybrid mattress is available in sizes from twin XL to California king. Prices start at $1,299 and go all the way up to $1,899. They don't usually run discounts for this bed, but they may have a promotion going for free sheets or pillows with your purchase.

Purple's shipping, trial and warranty

Every online mattress company tries to sweeten the deal with a few extra perks to make buying more worth your while, including shipping and a sleep trial.

You'll get free shipping right to your front door, but the type of shipping depends on the bed you get. If you get a Purple Hybrid, you'll get standard free shipping. For the Purple Hybrid Premier beds, you'll actually get free white-glove delivery, and they'll set up your mattress in-home for you.

You'll have a solid 100 nights to test out your bed. If by night 99 you find you hate it, you can get a full refund. In case of a manufacturer defect, Purple backs its mattresses with a 10-year limited warranty.

Who will and who won't like the Purple Hybrid

You came to this Purple Hybrid review for answers and we're here to give them to you. Here are the types of people we would and wouldn't recommend the Purple Hybrid to.

Who might like the Purple Hybrid:

All body types, but especially sleepers over 230 pounds who need extra support

Hot sleepers looking for a super-breathable mattress



People who like light, airy-feeling beds



Anyone open to try a new, unique type of mattress



Back, stomach, and combination sleepers



Who might not like Purple Hybrid:

People on a tight budget

Individuals looking for a really soft bed, like petite side sleepers



Shoppers who want a regular ol' foam bed



