Purple Restore Premier Mattress Review: Purple's Second Bed in Its Premium Collection 6:12 Watch Now

Purple Restore Premier Mattress Review: Purple's Second Bed in Its Premium Collection

Jun 29, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So what's the story with the most premium mattress in the purple premium collection? We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a CNET and we have our solar view of the Purple Restore Premier mattress. This is the third mattress in their premium collection. We did a review of the regular Purple Restore mattress, but we're gonna talk about the Purple Restore premiere. In this video we're gonna talk about everything you need to know, including what it's actually made of, what it feels like for you to sleep [00:00:30] on, how affirm it's, how much it costs, and who might want to pick one up for themselves. That sounds good. And you find this video helpful. Get a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and there's gonna be a lot of extra info in the description, including all the policy information. We're gonna be putting the policy information on screen here. The bottom line is this bed should come with complimentary white glove delivery, which means you don't have to do any of the setup process, which is really nice because this bed is incredibly heavy, like really, really heavy, and a lot of people are kind of confused by the returns process. Speaker 1: People seem to think that you have to somehow put the mattress [00:01:00] back in the packaging and ship it back to the company. That's not how it works at all. Basically call the company up and they'll coordinate with someone in your area to pick up the mattress at no charge. So more policy information will be in the description. Let's move on to the more important stuff like what this mattress is actually made of and what's gonna feel like. So the Purple Restore premiere mattress has actually done something pretty unique that I personally haven't really found in any other mattress. So it does start with a base layer pocketed coils. That's pretty standard for any hybrid bed these days. But the new and interesting thing they did is that instead of having a layer [00:01:30] of transition foam like you find on the Purple Restore and the Restore Plus, they actually have foam topped coils, which is super unique. Speaker 1: I've never really seen anything quite like it. And then right above these foam topped coils, you have three inches of purples proprietary gel, flex grid. This is what you're gonna find on every single Purple mattress, and it's what makes 'em kind of special. This stuff is a really squishy and stretchy and responsive material, and it's gonna give this mattress a very unique gel-like feel that is pretty proprietary to purple. [00:02:00] It's pretty responsive and it moves with you, which is really nice. And you still get plenty of pressure relief despite it being so responsive. It can be a bit divisive though, so make sure you do utilize the full 100 night trial period with any mattress from purple. I personally love the feel of purple beds, but I don't really think it's for everyone. And then another construction element I need to mention is the coils along the outer edges are actually extra reinforced and there's an additional layer of foam that goes around the entire perimeter of the mattress, which really enhances that edge support. Speaker 1: But [00:02:30] here's where we get into some of my gripes with this mattress. So because the outer perimeter of the mattress feels so much firmer than the rest of the mattress, it almost feels like you're sleeping in a bit of a bowl or something because if you wind up getting closer to those outer edges, they're so firm, they almost kind of push you back toward the center. And because the outer perimeters on the top and bottom are also extra firm, not just the sides, the head and foot are as well. So you can kind of feel like your head and shoulders are gonna be a little bit higher than the rest of your body when you're sleeping on this [00:03:00] mattress. It's not uncommon for mattresses to have this design with the outer edges of the mattress being extra reinforced to enhance the edge support, but to me it almost feels like they went a little bit too far with this one. Speaker 1: So just bear that in mind if you're considering picking up this mattress for yourself. And another thing that might affect this is the fact that we got the soft model to test out and it does come in a soft and a firm model. So in our testing we found the soft version of the restore premiere to be around a medium soft and our firmer scale, which means it's gonna be very pressure relieving and I think side sees will probably enjoy [00:03:30] it. I would guess the firm model would be closer to a medium. This is definitely designed to be the softest of the three beds in the premium collection. So that's just my best bet. You also have firmness options available on the other two beds in this collection as well. So I think this bed will be really nice if you are a strict side sleeper looking for a ton of pressure relief. Speaker 1: The soft model makes quite a bit of sense. If you are looking to get the firm model, I might try out one of the other beds if I'm being honest. Let's also briefly touch on temperature regulation for a second. Purple beds are really well known for sleeping very much [00:04:00] temperature neutral. That gel flex grid material provides you with a lot of airflow and the material itself just doesn't really heat up like other foams can. And I think this is one of the main motivations for them doing the foam topped coils on this mattress as opposed to the full layer of transition foam, the foam top coils will provide you with a bit more airflow. So I would say the Restore premiere probably has a better chance of sleeping a little bit cool than maybe some of the other beds from purple. I would say this difference is very negligible. Speaker 1: I don't think this will be a main reason to spend up for this one [00:04:30] in comparison to the other ones. I think that's just probably one of the reasons they decided to make it this way instead of the more traditional way with a flat layer of transition foam. And speaking of spending up, I think this is gonna be a pretty big sticking point for a lot of people who are interested in this mattress. It is pretty darn expensive for a queen size. You're looking at about $3,500, which puts it squarely in that luxury tier. There is a whole purple lux collection with even more expensive beds than this one. However, this is the most expensive in the premium collection. For reference, the [00:05:00] base model of the Purple Restore is around $2,300 for a queen. So pretty big price gap there as a brand. Purple's not well known for having discounts throughout the year. Speaker 1: They will sometimes run something around major holiday. And speaking of which, I am recording this around the 4th of July and they have a pretty big sale going. And the price of this bed will drop about $300, which will save you a decent amount. Make sure you look down below in the description for current pricing and current discounts that we can find on this particular mattress. And that leads us to the question, who should think about picking up the Purple Restore premiere for themselves? [00:05:30] And I think this is for a pretty specific person. This is for someone who really favors their side when they sleep. They want a hybrid mattress and they have quite a bit of money to spend on a new bed. If you don't have the budget and you want a purple bed, that's gonna be good for side sleeping, I might recommend the purple plus mattress. Speaker 1: That one is made with a foam support base as opposed to coils. But you also have the soft models of the other two beds in the premium collection. So to me, this is for someone who really wants to sleep on their side, really likes the feel of purple and has a bit of a budget. But let me know what [00:06:00] you think em in the comment section. Lemme get your thoughts. And again, tons of stuff in the description to help you with your online mattress search. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful, you understand, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But This's gonna do it for me. This is onus scene at home. I'll see you in the next one.