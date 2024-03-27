Best Hybrid Mattresses for 2024

Ditch your old mattress and embrace a hybrid model. Since the introduction of hybrid mattresses, you can now get the comfort of memory foam with the longevity and edge support of traditional innerspring beds. It's the best of both worlds. Additionally, many hybrid mattresses are just as comfy and contouring as all-foam mattresses. That's why hybrid mattresses are so popular.

There are a lot of hybrid mattresses, and plenty of them won't be right for you. Thankfully, our team of sleep experts has been rolling around on the best hybrid mattresses for years. We know which ones are built for comfort and stand the test of time. Here are our top picks for the best hybrid mattresses, plus some things to know before you buy.

Jon Gomez/CNET

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature is our top pick for the best hybrid mattress because it suits almost every type of sleeper. It's comfortable, customizable to your sleeping position, reasonably priced and comes from a quality brand.

That said, all the models on our list of best hybrid mattresses are comfortable, supportive and high quality. I've personally slept on -- and liked -- them all. Read on to find out which hybrid mattress is right for you.

Prices listed are base prices for a queen mattress, and they don't reflect the frequent promotions from mattress brands. If you're looking to update your entire sleeping situation, we also have lists of the best sheets and best pillows to peruse.

Mattress price scale: $ = Budget: $799 and below $$ = Average: $800 to $1,699 $$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.

Brooklyn Bedding Best overall hybrid mattress Brooklyn Bedding Signature Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Soft: Medium-soft to soft or 2 | Medium: Medium to medium-soft or 4 | Firm: Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Brooklyn Bedding Signature: This mattress accommodates all sleeping positions and body types. It's an objectively comfortable mattress, and the price is reasonable. The Signature mattress isn't flashy, but it's a quality hybrid bed. The company manufactures its own beds, which helps it sell them for less. Available in three firmness levels, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature has more than 1,000 pocketed steel coils that provide back support and added durability. Its comfort layers contain memory foam and the brand's own Variflex foam, which makes the memory foam feel more responsive. The cherry on top is the 1-inch quilted pillow top that adds more plushness. Pros: Anyone can sleep on it

Affordable

Available in three firmness levels Cons: Not a budget mattress

May not be firm enough for some Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid $1,332 at Brooklyn Bedding

Layla Best hybrid mattress for side sleepers Layla Hybrid Type Flippable hybrid mattress Firmness Firm: 5 or medium | Soft: 3 or medium-soft Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Layla Hybrid mattress: This Layla Hybrid mattress has a lot to offer. It's one of a handful of mattresses on the market that's meant to be flipped, with a different firmness level on each side to accommodate different kinds of sleepers. The soft side is ideal for most side sleepers looking for a cushy, comfy feel. But if you need a little more support, the firm side is ideal for heavier side sleepers or back sleepers who want extra reinforcement for the back and spine. The Layla Hybrid is a premium bed. The comfort foams are primarily made of copper-infused memory foam that's light and airy, and more responsive than regular memory foam. The copper inside helps draw heat away from your body, preventing you from getting too hot. Sandwiched in the middle are pocketed coils for support, increased motion isolation and airflow. It's the best hybrid mattress for side sleepers of all sizes and a great pick if you're able to invest a little extra in a new bed. Pros: Flippable mattress with different firmness levels

Airy memory-foam feel

It contours to the body

Great for side sleepers Cons: Not a budget bed

Not everyone likes the feel of memory foam

Takes a day or two to fully expand Read our Layla Hybrid review. Layla Hybrid $1,699 at Layla * Pricing based on Queen model

Lindsay Boyers Best firm hybrid mattress Saatva Classic Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Plush Soft: Medium or 5 | Luxury Firm: Medium-firm or 7 | Firm: 9/10 or firm Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$ Why we chose the Saatva Classic mattress: The Saatva mattress has one of the most supportive, durable constructions I've seen in a hybrid mattress. It uses two different coil layers: In the base layer, there's a system of extra-strength dual coils that's essentially a coil inside a coil. This makes the bed ultra-supportive and durable. Above that is a thin "Lumbar Zone Active Spinal Wire" that helps keep your spine in neutral alignment. It's a subtle but impressive feature. (Don't worry, you don't actually feel wire in the bed.) Next comes the second, smaller system of pocketed coils, which provide additional support and move independently from one another to isolate motion transfer. This multi-coil design makes for a bouncy, supportive hybrid bed. The comfort layers are made with dense memory foam and a thick, plush 3-inch Euro top that adds a light, fluffy, airy feel to the supportive, springy layers underneath. It reminds me of a luxury mattress you'd find in a fancy hotel. With its two firm profiles and extra supportive feel, Saatva earned its spot on our best hybrid mattress list as the top firm bed. Pros: Extremely supportive and durable

Three firmness and two height options

High-quality materials

White glove delivery Cons: Too firm for people under 150 pounds

Overkill for petite body types

Expensive Read more in our full Saatva mattress review. Saatva Classic $2,095 at Saatva * Pricing based on Queen model

Best hybrid mattress for back pain Saatva Rx Type Hybrid mattress Firmness Medium Trial 365 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Saatva Rx: Saatva is a reputable brand that often makes our best lists due to its premium, luxury mattresses -- and the Saatva Rx is no exception. This bed is especially great for back pain because it was designed to relieve pain and discomfort from conditions such as sciatica, scoliosis and arthritis. We found the bed to be around a medium on our firmness scale or about a 4 or 5 out of 10, leaning towards a slightly softer feel. This means that it should be comfortable for all sleeper types: back, stomach, side and combination. However, the slightly softer firmness might be more appropriate for side sleepers.

We are especially impressed by the Saatva Rx’s design and construction. It has seven distinct layers, including the pillowy organic cotton cover. In addition to layers of gel memory foam, high-density foam and a stable base, there are also layers of micro-coils, a thicker layer of pocketed coils and what Saatva calls its Therapeutic SupportCore™. This is zoned support that provides more spinal alignment and extra comfort in the center of the bed. Pros: Unique construction elements

Accommodating feel

Zoned support design Cons: Luxury price point

Only one firmness option available

Not the best motion isolation Read more about this bed in our full Saatva Rx mattress review. Saatva Rx Mattress $3,295 at Saatva

Brooklyn Bedding Best cooling hybrid mattress Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Soft: 3 or Medium-soft | Medium: 5 or Medium | Firm: Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora: The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora checks all the boxes when it comes to the best hybrid mattress. It has cooling technology that actually works, three different firmness levels for any sleeping position and over 1,000 pocketed coils in the base layer for maximum support. Additionally, it has a comfortable neutral foam feel that's more responsive and bouncy than memory foam. Brooklyn Bedding utilizes special CopperFlex foam, which helps draw heat away from the body. Its TitanCool-infused cover is smooth and cool to the touch. The company says this brings your skin temperature down to 88 degrees. I can't confirm that, but I can say this is one of the most effective cooling mattresses I've ever tested. Brooklyn Bedding is known for making quality mattresses at affordable prices, partially because it cuts out the middleman by manufacturing its own mattresses. It can also be pretty generous with discounts. Pros: Cool to the touch

Comfortable neutral foam feel

Suitable for any body type Cons: Not ideal for budget shoppers

Unnecessary if you aren't a hot sleeper Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe $1,865 at Brooklyn Bedding

My Slumber Yard Best memory foam hybrid mattress DreamCloud Hybrid Type Firm memory foam Firmness Medium-firm to firm or 7 to 8 Trial 365 Nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$ Why we chose the DreamCloud Hybrid: The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is a premium bed with a subtle memory foam feel that doesn't give you the sensation that you're falling into a sinkhole like other memory foam beds. Instead, it's a little more responsive, and easier for combination sleepers to switch positions on. It's also very pressure-relieving, especially with the addition of its fluffy, plush pillow top. I'd rate this DreamCloud mattress right in the middle of our firmness scale, which makes it perfect for a wide range of sleepers. The DreamCloud is a hefty mattress at 14 inches thick. It's heavy, but it comes with handles on the side to make it easier to move around. One of my favorite things about this bed is its cashmere-blend cover. It feels soft and comforting, like a luxurious sweater. I know two people who sleep on a DreamCloud mattress, and they say they love it. It's accommodating, comfortable and an all-around great bed for people who enjoy the feel of neutral memory foam. Pros: Subtle memory foam feel

Good pressure relief

Great budget choice

Excellent pressure relief Cons: Not a traditional memory foam feel

Not the firmest mattress

Very heavy mattress DreamCloud Hybrid $1,332 at DreamCloud

Slumber Yard Best luxury hybrid mattress WinkBed Mattress Type Hybrid mattress Firmness 3 firmness levels | Medium-soft or 3 | Medium or 5 | Medium-firm or 7 Trial 120 nights Warranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$ Why we chose the WinkBed: The WinkBed mattress is one of those hybrid beds you'd find in a nice hotel room when on vacation -- it's extra luxurious. It's almost 14 inches thick, and it's made with zoned pocketed coils to provide targeted pressure relief and support for areas of the body that need it most. The edges are reinforced, making it easy to get in and out of bed and preventing you from feeling like you're going to fall off the side. Not only is the WinkBed a thick and strong hybrid mattress, but it also has a fluffy, light pillow top that gives it a plush feel. It offers plenty of support too, especially the firm model. You have three different firmness levels to choose from: medium-soft, medium and medium-firm. Most side sleepers should opt for the softer model, while back and stomach sleepers will love the medium or firm profiles. Pros: Luxury bed

Zoned pocketed coils for support

Three firmness levels Cons: Expensive

Maybe too firm for petite sleepers Read our full WinkBed mattress review for more. WinkBed Mattress $1,799 at WinkBeds

Allswell Best affordable hybrid mattress Allswell mattress Type Hybrid Mattress Firmness 6 or medium to medium-firm Trial 100 nights Warranty 10-year limited warranty Price $ Why we chose the Allswell mattress: You've probably heard of Walmart, but you may not be familiar with is its bed-in-a-box line, called Allswell. I'd argue that they're some of the best cheap mattresses you can buy while still getting a quality product. They're simple hybrid mattresses without any bells or whistles, but that's what you want when you're looking for an ultra-affordable bed. The original Allswell mattress is on the firm side, landing at around a six out of 10 on the firmness scale. If you sleep on your side all night, it might give you that tingly, falling-asleep sensation in your shoulder, especially if you weigh less than 150 pounds. But back, stomach and combination sleepers should find the mattress comfortable. It feels dense like memory foam, but it isn't slow responding, nor does it make you feel like you're in a sinkhole. It's just a regular hybrid mattress that should appeal most to people who want to save money. Pros: Extremely affordable

Memory foam feel

Supportive

Good for plus-size sleepers Cons: Doesn't have all the extra bells and whistles

Maybe too firm for side sleepers Read more in our full Allswell mattress review. Allswell $317 at Walmart

The CNET Sleep editors have tested over 100 mattresses and put in countless hours trying out the industry's most popular (and unpopular) beds. With so many to choose from, our lists omit a few well-qualified contenders. Here are other hybrid mattresses we've tested that were runner-ups when making this best hybrid mattress list.

How we test the best hybrid mattresses

During our years of testing mattresses, we've refined a process that focuses on a few key factors: firmness and feel; durability; and performance. We assess each bed with the average sleeper in mind.

Firmness and feel

Firmness and feel are the first things we assess. They're what help narrow down which beds are suitable for you. Think of firmness as how hard or soft the mattress is. Feel is where we get handsy with the mattresses. How does the bed bounce back when we move around on it? Does it have a traditional memory foam feel, or is it more like bouncy latex foam? Each bed's firmness and feel are noted in our reviews.

Durability

We can estimate the durability of a mattress based on what it's made from. Pocketed coils help hybrid mattresses last longer than all-foam mattresses because they have more structure. All-foam mattresses are more susceptible to sagging. That's why so many people opt to spend a little more and get a hybrid mattress.

Edge support

When we say edge support, we're talking about how strong the perimeter of the mattress is. The best hybrid mattresses tend to perform pretty well in this category. While testing, we lay on each edge of the bed to determine how sturdy it is. It doesn't have good edge support if we feel like we might roll off.

Motion isolation

Motion isolation is important for people with a partner who moves around at night. You, of course, don't want that movement to wake you up. We jump and bounce on the bed to test how much movement travels across the bed. Additionally, we place a glass of water on the mattress and roll toward it to see if it tips over.

Temperature

Sleeping hot is one of the most common annoyances people face. We look at the materials and construction of a mattress to assess how hot or cool the bed sleeps. Certain materials like gel memory foam and phase-changing covers can help keep you from heating up at night.

What to consider when shopping for a hybrid mattress

Finding your perfect hybrid mattress should come down to these key points: your dominant sleeping position, body type, relevant health conditions, mattress materials and budget. The position you sleep in most during the night will help you determine your ideal firmness level. Your weight should help you determine whether to opt for the extra support of a hybrid mattress or a regular foam mattress. Your budget will help you narrow down the beds you can and can't afford. Lastly, different health conditions require different characteristics, and materials help determine whether you'll find the bed comfortable.

Sleeping position

Side sleepers typically sleep most comfortably on soft to medium mattresses because they relieve pressure from major joints like your hips and shoulders, rather than push into them.

Back and stomach sleepers need a bed on the opposite side of the spectrum, medium to firm, because they offer proper spinal support to prevent back pain.

Combination sleepers have two options: choose the firmness level that caters to their primary position or a medium firmness level that caters to all sleeping positions.

Body type

People who weigh under 230 pounds have a choice between foam and hybrid beds -- it just depends on the amount of support you're looking for. Those under 150 pounds can skip hybrid beds all together because they don't need the extra support.

I recommend hybrid beds to people over 230 pounds because they'll last longer (this is important if you spend a lot of money on your new bed) and they'll be more supportive for the body.

Health conditions

Hot sleepers, women going through menopause or people experiencing hot flashes can find a cool-sleeping mattress that absorbs and redistributes heat, or offers a ton of airflow.

Those with arthritis or joint pain may want a soft, pressure-relieving mattress on the medium to soft side that cradles the hips and shoulders for maximum comfort.

People who suffer from back pain may sleep most comfortably on a medium-firm mattress. It offers ample support and pressure relief at the same time, to prevent the back from sagging and cradling pressure points.

Materials

Memory foam is known for its motion-isolating and pressure-relieving abilities. Some people also love the hugging feel. However, people who switch positions often can sometimes run into resistance since it's so slow to respond to pressure.

Latex foam can be synthetic or natural/organic. Either way, it offers airflow and is more durable and supportive than most foam mattresses. On the other hand, natural latex can get expensive and tends to be on the firm side.

Poly foam is a synthetic foam that bounces more than memory foam but is more soft than latex foam. Most comfy couch cushions are made with this foam. it's breathable and affordable, but it may not be as durable as other foams.

Coils or innersprings are made from steel and provide extra support and durability for mattresses.

Budget

The most affordable bed-in-a-box mattresses can go for a few hundred dollars.

Your typical bed-in-a-box mattress costs between $850 and $1,200.

Hotel-quality luxury and premium mattresses typically cost over $1,200.

Best hybrid mattress FAQs

What is a hybrid mattress? Like a hybrid car that fuses gas and electric, a hybrid mattress combines pocketed coils with foam to give you a supportive but comfy sleeping surface that's more comfortable to snuggle up on than a traditional innerspring mattresses.

How much do hybrid mattresses cost? Hybrid mattresses come in a range of different prices. A basic hybrid mattress will cost around $1,300 before discounts, but there are plenty of options under $1,000 if you want a budget hybrid mattress. There are also luxury hybrid mattresses that cost $1,600 and up.