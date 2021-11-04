Ford F-150 Lightning EV reservations COVID vaccine deadline for US workers Nintendo Switch shortage Google Doodle celebrates 'father of fiber optics' PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

This is Kindle e-reader deal is so good it almost seems like a mistake

Amazon's entry-level Kindle Kids Edition is on sale for only $60 or $50 off. It includes a cover, a year of Amazon Kids+ and free 2-year damage insurance.

kindle-kids-edition-2Enlarge Image

The Kindle Kids Edition is $50 off.

 David Carnoy/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Amazon recently released a new Kindle Paperwhite e-reader with a bigger screen that I liked a lot, but it isn't on sale  yet. What is on sale is the entry-level Kindle -- it's $50 or 40 off its list price of $90, which is pretty cheap. But what's arguably an even better deal, particularly if you have kids or want to gift an e-reader to a kid, is theKindle Kids Edition for $60 ($50 off), which includes a case and one year of Amazon Kids+, the subscription service formally known as FreeTime Unlimited. Also, if you or your kid drops the Kindle or damages it any way, Amazon will replace it if the damage occurs within two years of you purchasing the Kindle. So you're basically getting two years of product insurance for free. I wish they did that for iPhones.

See at Amazon

The entry-level Kindle doesn't have quite the resolution of the step-up Paperwhite so text doesn't appear quite as sharp on the screen as it does with the Paperwhite or high-end Kindle Oasis. But it does have an integrated light and is a perfectly good e-reader. A few different case options are available, all of them pretty nice. Some might even appeal to adults. $60 is the lowest price to date for the Kindle Kids bundle.

Read more: Best e-readers for 2021