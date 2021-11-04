This is Kindle e-reader deal is so good it almost seems like a mistake

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon recently released a new Kindle Paperwhite e-reader with a bigger screen that I liked a lot, but it isn't on sale yet. What is on sale is the -- it's or 40 off its list price of $90, which is pretty cheap. But what's arguably an even better deal, particularly if you have kids or want to gift an e-reader to a kid, is the ($50 off), which includes a case and one year of Amazon Kids+, the subscription service formally known as FreeTime Unlimited. Also, if you or your kid drops the Kindle or damages it any way, Amazon will replace it if the damage occurs within two years of you purchasing the Kindle. So you're basically getting two years of product insurance for free. I wish they did that for iPhones.

The entry-level Kindle doesn't have quite the resolution of the step-up Paperwhite so text doesn't appear quite as sharp on the screen as it does with the Paperwhite or high-end Kindle Oasis. But it does have an integrated light and is a perfectly good e-reader. A few different case options are available, all of them pretty nice. Some might even appeal to adults. $60 is the lowest price to date for the Kindle Kids bundle.

