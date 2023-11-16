Amazon Kicks Off Black Friday Early With Massive Savings on Echo Devices

Black Friday is just over a week away, but Amazon is getting a head start. Right now you can grab some of the brand's Echo smart speakers at deep discounts, including bundled savings on speakers that come a with TP-Link Kasa smart bulb. Prices start at just $18, making it a great time to splurge on smart devices for your home.

Amazon has put a lot of effort into building its ecosystem, and the Echo smart speakers are an important part of that. Whether you're going for the fifth-gen Echo Dot or the higher-end Echo Studio, there's a little something for everybody in Amazon's lineup. Amazon's Black Friday sale officially gets started tomorrow, but you can grab these savings right now.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

For example, you can grab the adorable Echo Pop for just $18 with a Kasa smart bulb thrown into the mix. That's $45 in savings you get for grabbing the bundle. Compare that to just grabbing the Echo Pop itself for $18, and you'll see that it's a great deal all around. The same goes for the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which comes with a Kasa smart bulb for $23.

On the other end of the scale, if you want something fancier, a bundle that sees the Echo Studio paired with a Kasa smart bulb is going for $155, down from a $223 regular value. That's the same price as the Echo Studio on its own right now. There are plenty of other models on sale as well, including the fourth-gen Echo bundle for just $55 -- a $68 savings -- so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to get exactly what you need.