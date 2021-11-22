This Beats Studio Buds Black Friday deal is worth waiting for

David Carnoy/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price will hit at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day, according to . That's their new low price to date by about $25.

Again, this deal doesn't start until Thursday.

The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips.

While the Beats Studio Buds' noise cancellation isn't as good as you get from the AirPods Pro or Beats Fit Pro, they do have a transparency mode that lets ambient sound in and they're decent for making calls. Ultimately, their fit and sound quality are their strongest selling points. And at $100, they'll be half the price of the Beats Fit Pro. (That one has no advertised Black Friday discounts, but we'll let you know if they pop up.)

It's also worth noting that the Beats Studio Buds come in red while the Beats Fit Pro currently don't. Other color options include black and white. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

It's unclear at this point if other retailers will match this price. We also don't know how Best Buy will be offering to new subscribers, but that deal is worth checking out if you aren't an Apple Music subscriber.