My favorite camera bag is 25% off in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

When you're carrying around hundreds or even thousands of dollars' worth of equipment, having the right bag is an absolute necessity. Luckily, my all-time favorite camera bags are 25% off this week at Amazon as a part of its big selection of Black Friday deals. I picked up one of these Hex bags a couple of months ago and it has quickly become my go-to for both leisurely photo walks and more intense excursions. These bags come in three sizes to fit your needs, no matter what kind of shoot you're on.

Hex Ranger

If you're like me and get annoyed having to take off a backpack and root around every time you want to swap lenses, these sling bags are perfect. They come in two different sizes, the Ranger and the Ranger Mini.

Hex

I have the Mini as my daily carrier, filled with a Canon DSLR and an extra lens. They both fit, but it is pretty snug, so if you were looking to pack anything more than that I would recommend upgrading to the full size ranger. Both of these slings feature a single, crossbody strap with a buckle for easy access, as well as adjustable straps on the bag itself to make sure none of your gear is getting jostled inside while you're on the move.

Hex Cinema

Hex

If you're heading out on bigger shoots that are going to require a lot of gear, the Hex Cinema is what you need. This camera backpack features a completely customizable interior compartment with removable dividers so you can build it around the exact equipment you'll need. With three points of access, swapping out lenses and cameras is much easier than with typical top-down backpacks. There are also plenty of smaller pockets to fit your phone, laptop or any other miscellaneous gear you might need with you.