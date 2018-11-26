Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals 2018 available now: $24 Echo Dot, $30 Fire 7 and more

If you've been thinking about buying an Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle or pretty much any other Amazon device, good news: the company's Cyber Monday prices rival or beat the best Prime Day deals.
We'll be updating this roundup as we see more deals and push the most current deals to the front of the gallery.
Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Monday, Nov. 26, 2:00 a.m. PT
Amazon's entry-level tablet is now $30. That's $20 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that. The 16GB model is $50. Canary yellow, punch red and marine blue varieties can be ordered now but are currently out of stock until December.
Update: As of 2:00 a.m. PT Fri 23 Nov Amazon's store page says that stock will be available on Dec 2, so while you can buy your Echo Dot for the sale price, you may have to wait a short while before you actually receive it.
The newest version of Amazon's most affordable Alexa speaker got a massive 52% price cut starting on Thanksgiving Day. Charcoal and Heather Gray have both been popular, so you may experience delays in grabbing them.
Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutter companions yet," and you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50.
Update: As of 2:00 a.m. PT Mon 26 Nov Amazon's store page says that stock will be available on Dec 4, so while you can buy your Fire 7 for the sale price, you may have to wait a short while before you actually receive it.
A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet.
Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy two of them for $340, which is $120 less than you'd normally pay and $10 less per device than the Black Friday discount on single units.
To get this price you'll need to add both units to your Amazon cart.
Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will sell you two of them for $160, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Single Spots got discounted to $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, so this deal saves you an extra $20 if you're planning to buy two, anyway.
To get this price you'll need to add both units to your Amazon cart.
Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.