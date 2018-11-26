Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals 2018 available now: $24 Echo Dot, $30 Fire 7 and more

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • black-friday-2018
  • amazon-fire-7-14.jpg
  • echo-dot-3-amazon-event-5
  • Three Echo Plus devices sit on a wood table
  • newamazonecho
  • amazon-fire-hd-8-2016-edition-14
  • blink-xt-amazon-promo-shot
  • ring-video-doorbell-two-4
  • 65-amazon-fire-tv-cube
  • smile-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k
  • amazon-fire-stick-david-katzmaier
  • 04-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k
  • 08-amazon-fire-tv-recast
  • 06-amazon-echo-sub
  • echo-sub-and-two-echo-plus
  • flblinksecuritycamstill0.jpg
  • 01-amazon-echo-dot-kids-edition
  • kindle-fire-hd-6-7-kids-edition-promo01.jpg
  • Fire 8 HD Kids Edition
  • amazon-fire-hd-10-2017-8
  • fire-hd-10-kids
  • second-gen-amazon-echo-show-product-photos-1
  • customize-echo-spot-2
  • amazon-event-2018-product-photos-1

Cyber Monday is here

Cyber Monday is well underway and Amazon has discounts on almost everything the megaretailer makes.

If you've been thinking about buying an Amazon Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle or pretty much any other Amazon device, good news: the company's Cyber Monday prices rival or beat the best Prime Day deals. 

We'll be updating this roundup as we see more deals and push the most current deals to the front of the gallery. 

Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Monday, Nov. 26, 2:00 a.m. PT

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here. 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Amazon
1
of 24

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $30 at Amazon ($20 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's entry-level tablet is now $30. That's $20 off. You won't see it for cheaper than that. The 16GB model is $50. Canary yellow, punch red and marine blue varieties can be ordered now but are currently out of stock until December.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now, with delivery delayed until early December 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 24
$29.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Dot third-gen: $24 (half off)

Add to Gift List

Update: As of 2:00 a.m. PT Fri 23 Nov Amazon's store page says that stock will be available on Dec 2, so while you can buy your Echo Dot for the sale price, you may have to wait a short while before you actually receive it. 

The newest version of Amazon's most affordable Alexa speaker got a massive 52% price cut starting on Thanksgiving Day. Charcoal and Heather Gray have both been popular, so you may experience delays in grabbing them.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Deal available now, delivery is delayed

Amazon will also discount the older (still quite good) Echo Dot, too:

Updated:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
3
of 24
$24.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 at Amazon ($40 off)

Amazon has dropped the price of its second-gen Echo Plus by $40. It lists for $150.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now  

Updated:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 24

Amazon Echo (second-gen): $70 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

You can save $30 on the Amazon Echo (second-gen). It lists for $100.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now  

Updated:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
5
of 24
$69.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Fire HD 8: $50 at Amazon ($30 off)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is a good deal at $80. For $50 it's an even better deal.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now   

Updated:Caption:
6
of 24
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Blink XT Cam Systems for up to $150 off

If you'd rather get a Blink camera system that you can use outside, you're in luck. The weather-proofed Blink XT systems are on sale now. Here are your options:

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now  

Updated:Caption:Photo:Amazon
7
of 24

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off)

Add to Gift List

Normally $250 for both the Ring 2 and the new Echo Dot, this bundle lets you live the dream of voice-controlled door security -- perfect for when that Amazon guy comes knocking. 

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now  

Updated:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 24
$139.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off)

Add to Gift List

Normally $120, Amazon's Fire TV Cube is now $60. It's been on sale before for $60, but we haven't seen it lower than that.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 24
$119.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40)

Add to Gift List

For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 24
$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote: $25 (save $15)

You can also pick up a Fire TV Stick on its own for $25 -- that's $15 off the usual price.  

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 24

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35 (save $15)

Add to Gift List

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K is a good deal at $50. Amazon have it for $35. (Target and other retailers also have this price.)

See it at Amazon.  

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 24
$34.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire TV Recast 500 GB: $180 ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutter companions yet," and you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50.

Need more storage space for Recasted reruns? The 1TB version with four tuners will be marked down to $220, saving you about $60.

See it at Amazon.  

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 24
$179.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Sub and two Echos (second-gen): $250 (save $80)

Add to Gift List

The Amazon Echo Sub adds an instant bass upgrade to the Echo line of smart speakers -- and you get two of the latter as well, making for a better overall music experience.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 24
$129.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Sub and two Echo Plus (second-gen): $330 (save $100)

Add to Gift List

One Echo Sub and two Echo smart speakers make for a great combination. If you want to up the ante, opt for a pair of Echo Pluses instead. They add a temperature sensor and smart-home hub to the mix.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Amazon
15
of 24
$109.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Blink Indoor Cam Systems for up to $116 off

Add to Gift List

Amazon bought smart home camera startup Blink late last year -- this year, it's offering big discounts on Blink Indoor starter kits. Here are your options:

For some strange reason, a single add-on cam costs more than the one-cam starter kit, which also includes the system's hub. 

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:CNET
16
of 24
$66.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Dot Kids Edition three-pack: $100 ($110 off)

You'll score big savings on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, with a three-pack selling for just $100. That's $33 each -- less than half of what they normally cost.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
17
of 24

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $70 ($30 off)

Update: As of 2:00 a.m. PT Mon 26 Nov Amazon's store page says that stock will be available on Dec 4, so while you can buy your Fire 7 for the sale price, you may have to wait a short while before you actually receive it. 

Amazon's kid-friendly tablet with a safety net -- er, case. Koala not included.

See it at Amazon.  

Availability: Deal available now with delayed delivery

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 24

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $90 ($40 off)

Add to Gift List

Update: As of 2:00 a.m. PT Mon 26 Nov Amazon's store page says that stock will be available on Dec 4, so while you can buy your Fire 7 for the sale price, you may have to wait a short while before you actually receive it. 

Great value from the kids' menu.

See it at Amazon

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 24
$129.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire HD 10 tablet: $100 ($50 off)

Add to Gift List

The biggest tablet in the lineup, now cut to $100, is also an Alexa-powered hands-free device. Amazon is also selling it bundled with the Show Mode Charging Dock for $145 ($60 off).

Availability: Now 

See the Fire HD 10 at Amazon.

See the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock at Amazon.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
20
of 24
$99.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $150 ($50 off)

Update: As of 2:00 a.m. PT Mon 26 Nov Amazon's store page says that stock will be available on Dec 5, so while you can buy your Fire 7 for the sale price, you may have to wait a short while before you actually receive it. 

A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet.

See it at Amazon.  

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
21
of 24

Echo Show two-pack: $340 ($120 off)

Add to Gift List

Update: As of 2:00 a.m. PT Mon 26 Nov Amazon's store page says that stock will be available on Dec 8, so while you can buy your Fire 7 for the sale price, you may have to wait a short while before you actually receive it. 

Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy two of them for $340, which is $120 less than you'd normally pay and $10 less per device than the Black Friday discount on single units.

To get this price you'll need to add both units to your Amazon cart.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
22
of 24
$179.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Echo Spot two-pack: $160 (save $100)

Add to Gift List

Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will sell you two of them for $160, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Single Spots got discounted to $90 starting on Thanksgiving Day, so this deal saves you an extra $20 if you're planning to buy two, anyway.

To get this price you'll need to add both units to your Amazon cart.

See it at Amazon.  

Availability: Now 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Taylor Martin/CNET
23
of 24
$89.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20)

Add to Gift List

Picking up a new Echo Dot or any other Echo gadget on Black Friday? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug onto your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it looks like it'll be offering the same deal.

See it at Amazon.

Availability: Now

Updated:Caption:Photo:Ry Crist/CNET
24
of 24
$24.99 at Amazon Read Full Review
Now Reading

Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals 2018 available now: $24 Echo Dot, $30 Fire 7 and more

Up Next

The 48 best Cyber Monday 2018 deals available now

Latest Stories

Early Cyber Monday headphone deals you can get now: Bose, JBL, Beats and noise-cancelling headphones starting at $25

Early Cyber Monday headphone deals you can get now: Bose, JBL, Beats and noise-cancelling headphones starting at $25

by
You could win* tickets to the big Daytona race!

You could win* tickets to the big Daytona race!

by
Cyber Monday 2018 Target deals: $25 Google Home Mini, $70 Bose SoundLink Micro, Xbox, Roku and more

Cyber Monday 2018 Target deals: $25 Google Home Mini, $70 Bose SoundLink Micro, Xbox, Roku and more

by
Walmart's Cyber Monday 2018 sale is in full swing

Walmart's Cyber Monday 2018 sale is in full swing

by
Cyber Monday 2018: Live sales and deals now available at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Cyber Monday 2018: Live sales and deals now available at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and more

by