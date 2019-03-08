Galaxy S10 phones on sale today: How to buy them, and if you should

The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E hit store shelves today, Friday, March 8. And whether you've already bought one, are going to buy one or are still on the fence, there's a lot you'll want to know about Samsung's latest batch of phones. Like how much they cost, what the difference is between them, what the accessories are like and if the phones themselves are any good.

You might also wonder if it's worth buying one of these three Galaxy S10s with the Galaxy S10 5G headed our way this summer, and the foldable Galaxy Fold coming out even sooner than that, on April 26. Or how about the competition -- which other phones are around the bend, and is it worth it to wait? There's a lot to go over, but we'll try to point you in the right direction to find what you want.

You're thinking about buying a Galaxy S10

You're definitely buying a Galaxy S10

You've already bought a Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 phones compared to other phones

Should I wait for the Galaxy S10 5G?

How about the Galaxy Fold?

Which other phones are coming out this year?

