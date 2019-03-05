Samsung said to be working on two more foldable phones

CNET

Samsung's family of foldable smartphones may be tripling soon.

The South Korean electronics giant is developing a pair of new foldable handsets following its unveiling of its Galaxy Fold, people familiar with the company's plans told Bloomberg. One of the devices would fold away from the user like the Huawei Mate X instead of inward, as the Galaxy Fold does.

A phone that folds vertically is expected to be unveiled later this year or early next year, Bloomberg reported. An in-display fingerprint sensor may also be incorporated into the foldable lineup.

When Samsung introduced its Galaxy Fold at Unpacked on February, it stole most of the spotlight from the other four phones the company announced there as well, including a 5G phone. Though many are intrigued by the Galaxy Fold, its consumer appeal may be limited its uncommon design, limited availability and price.

At $1,980, the Fold costs twice the starting price of the Galaxy Note 9 or iPhone XS. The Mate X, which was also unveiled last month, tantalized audience members until its $2,600 price tag was announced, and then oohs and ahhs turned to gasps.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.