Nokia 9 PureView shipping March 3, $100 off at launch

Who needs an anticipatory buildup? The Nokia 9 PureView phone, notable for its five-camera ring, will start selling this Sunday, March 3, for $599 -- $100 off its nominal $699 price -- through March 10.
Nokia's parent HMD Global announced the camera just three days ago, telling us the phone would be a "limited edition," offered in "a limited run," but it will be available on Amazon, Best Buy and B&H.
