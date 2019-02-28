Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Phones Leer en español

Nokia 9 PureView shipping March 3, $100 off at launch

Five cameras, sooner than anticipated.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Who needs an anticipatory buildup? The Nokia 9 PureView phone, notable for its five-camera ring, will start selling this Sunday, March 3, for $599 -- $100 off its nominal $699 price -- through March 10.

Nokia's parent HMD Global announced the camera just three days ago, telling us  the phone would be a "limited edition," offered in "a limited run," but it will be available on Amazon, Best Buy and B&H.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.   

Now playing: Watch this: Nokia 9 PureView goes crazy with five rear cameras
1:45

Mobile World Congress 2019

Next Article: 5G is here as Galaxy S10, Mate X and other phones debut. But it'll cost you