Spotify will come preinstalled on Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E

SOPA Images/ Getty Images

If you buy a new Samsung phone, you'll get the Spotify app too.

Spotify said Friday that its app will come preinstalled on "millions" of new Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E released Friday.

New Galaxy owners could also get six months of free Spotify Premium. Spotify noted that you're ineligible if you've already used Spotify Premium or its Unlimited service or previously had a free trial.

The offer is another piece of Spotify's partnership with Samsung. The two companies started working together in August, and Spotify was deemed Samsung's go-to music provider.

The Spotify app will also come preinstalled on the Galaxy Fold, set to debut April 26, and the Galaxy S10 5G, set for release in the summer.