Want a Galaxy S10 Plus? Great! We're giving one away!

Enlarge Image CNET

Samsung just recently announced the newest members of the Galaxy S10 family and two lucky winners will each get one of the new phones. We are joining forces with Download so two of our readers can get an unlocked version of the brand new Samsung flagship phone.

Before getting to the giveaway, let's go over all the details for these new phones. The just-unveiled Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED curved screen and five cameras, two front facing ones and three more in the back. The Galaxy S10 comes with a 6.1-inch screen and three cameras in the back plus one on the front. You can read the complete specifications for both phones by seeing our hands-on with the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10.

And now, here are all of the prizes:

The grand prize winner will take home the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in Ceramic White and also the complete Android pin collection exclusive to MWC 2019, courtesy of Google.

Angela Lang/CNET

The runner up will take home the unlocked version of the Galaxy S10, and we will email you to let you pick the color.

To enter to win* you just have to fill out the form below after reading our official rules located in the rules tab of the form. You will also have to accept our terms and conditions.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you have the option of completing any of the available actions like following us on social media or visiting the links you will find in the form.

Please use this link if you are having trouble seeing the entry form.

Head to our comments section and let us know why you would like to get a new Galaxy S10. Good luck everyone and thank you for playing.