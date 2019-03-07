MWC 2019: All the phones and gadgets we cared about

Esto también se puede leer en español.

At Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, companies from all over the world gather to share new products. Here are all the phones and gadgets we cared about most.

Huawei Mate X

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable phone that is also 5G-ready. It will cost 2,300 euros which converts roughly to $2,600, £2,000 and AU$3,660. The Mate X has an 8-inch screen, three cameras and a base that acts likes a grip for one-handed use.

Read more about the Huawei Mate X on CNET.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Galaxy Fold is made up of two screens: a 4.6-inch one on the outside when closed like a book, and a 7.3-inch inside display. It has six cameras: three on the back, two inside and one in the cover. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will sell with AT&T and T-Mobile starting April 26 for $1,980, which converts roughly to £1,500 and AU$2,800.

Read more about the Samsung Galaxy Fold on CNET.

TCL foldable phone concepts

TCL showed off several design concepts for foldable phones at MWC. The company's aim is to make a foldable device that's more affordable. One concept takes a similar book-fold design as the Galaxy Fold but instead of a second screen in the cover, there's an LED clock.

Read more about TCL's foldable phone concepts at CNET.

Nubia Alpha

Is it a phone or a watch? The Nubia Alpha is actually a phone that wraps around your wrist. The flexible OLED display is 4.01 inches diagonally. You can navigate through it using your finger or wave your hand in front of the sensor to get it going. Pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

Read more about the Nubia Alpha on CNET.

Microsoft Hololens 2

Microsoft's HoloLens is back and retooled. The Hololens 2 is the new version of the company's 3-year-old mixed-reality headset. The $3,500 AR headset pushes forward in three key areas: eye tracking, a larger field of view and better hand tracking. It's also much more comfortable

Read more about the Microsoft Hololens 2 on CNET.

Nokia 9 PureView

The Nokia 9 PureView doesn't fold but is unique because it's the first phone to have five rear cameras. HMD collaborated with Zeiss to create three monochromatic and two color cameras to create images with a greater dynamic range. The Nokia 9 PureView is a limited-edition phone and will cost 599 euros, which converts to about $699, £535 and AU$980.

Read more about the Nokia 9 PureView on CNET.

Nokia 210, 4.2, 3.2 and 1 Plus

Nokia didn't just bring the five-camera-toting Nokia 9 PureView to MWC. There is also the Nokia 210, pictured above, which struts a familiar old-school design, and the midrange Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2.

Nokia 210 has a classic look and may be a good fit for those looking for a simple, user-friendly feature phone. It's also super-cheap, priced at 30 euros, which converts to about $35, £25 and AU$50.

Read more about these Nokia phones on CNET.

Punkt MP 02 Phone

The Punkt MP 02 may look like a tiny calculator but it's designed around talking. The back slopes for a computer mouse-like hold and the audio quality is supposed to be superb. It works on 4G LTE networks and will cost $349.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

Last week, Samsung released the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The new phones feature 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch AMOLED screens, respectively, with a hole-punch notch called the Infinity-O display. The fingerprint reader has moved from the back to the front and is now built into the display. And there are three rear cameras on each.

Read more about the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus on CNET.

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10E -- its answer to Apple's iPhone XR. The S10E has most of the features of the Galaxy S10 but costs $150 less.

Read more about the Galaxy S10E on CNET.

Xiaomi Mi 9

Ahead of MWC, Chinese phone maker Xiaomi launched its latest flagship, the Mi 9. Like the Galaxy S10, it has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto for 2x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle one. There's also a Special Transparent Edition that appears to let you peek inside, but you're actually seeing an aluminum heat sink designed to look like the inner parts.

Read more about the Xiaomi Mi 9 on CNET.

LG G8 ThinQ

The LG G8 is the company's follow up to last year's G7 ThinQ and serves as its latest marquee handset. New sensors on the front camera offer a whole new way to interact with your phone. You can unlock the phone by scanning the veins in your hand.

By pinching your fingers together above the phone, you can swipe left and right to launch certain apps, pause or play media and even adjust the volume by miming a twist of a jog dial.

Read more about the LG G8 ThinQ on CNET.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Galaxy S10 5G has a 6.7-inch screen and works on high-speed 5G mobile networks, which will roll out in the US in earnest throughout this year and 2020. It'll be available exclusively on Verizon first, but T-MobileAT&T and Sprint are expected to sell it, too. On the back is a whopping four-camera setup, which includes a 3D Depth camera.

Read more about the Galaxy S10 5G on CNET.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone and Dual Screen

On Sunday, LG launched the V50 ThinQ 5G phone, which will be available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T in the US later in the year.

It's interesting how LG has made this phone not only 5G but kind of foldable. The company also released the Dual Screen accessory, pictured above, that turns it into a "foldable" phone albeit one without an actual folding screen.

Read more about the LG V50 ThinQ 5G phone on CNET.

Sony Xperia 1, 10 and 10 Plus

Sony launched the Xperia 1 which has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This thing is tall and has a triple-rear camera. Sony also released the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus. At this time, there is no pricing information.

Read more about the Sony Xperia 1, 10 and 10 Plus on CNET.

Oppo 5G phone

Chinese phone-maker Oppo joined the 5G club showing off a prototype of a 5G phone at MWC. It is expected to be released later this spring. The company also announced a future phone with three cameras -- wide, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lenses, to reach a total range of 16mm-160 mm.

Read more about the Oppo 5G phone and the Oppe triple-rear camera  phone on CNET.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G phone

The Axon 10 Pro is ZTE's first dive into the pool of (promised) 5G phones. It has a Snapdragon 855 processor, an in-screen fingerprint reader, a triple-rear camera and 20-megapixel selfie camera.

See more of the ZTE Axon 10 Pro on CNET.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi revealed its Mi Mix 3 5G, the company's first 5G phone. The device -- a variant of the recently released Mi Mix 3 -- will launch in May and cost 599 euros, which converts roughly to $679.

Read more about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G phone on CNET.

HTC 5G Hub

HTC gets into the 5G craze but not with a phone. Instead the company is releasing a 5G Hub. It's a hotspot that runs full Android. It has a 5-inch display, speakers and full Android 9 Pie. No word on when it will launch or how much it will cost.

Read more about the HTC 5G Hub on CNET.

Motorola Moto G7, G7 Play, G7 Power and G7 Plus

Before MWC, Motorola announced four new Moto budget phones: the G7, G7 Play, G7 Power and G7 Plus. Out of the four phones, the Moto G7 is considered to be the main flagship. It features a 6.2-inch display, a dual camera on the back, a Snapdragon 632 processor and a 3,000mAh battery.

Read more about the Moto G7, G7 Play, G7 Power and G7 Plus on CNET.

Samsung Galaxy A30 and A50

Samsung released the Galaxy A50 and A30. Both feature 6.4-inch AMOLED displays. The A50 has a triple-rear camera while the A30 has a dual-rear camera. Samsung did not share pricing or availability.

Read more about the Galaxy A30 and A50 on CNET.

LG's midrange trio

LG released a trio of midrange phones at MWC. The LG Q60, K50 and K40 all feature high-end displays and a focus on artificial intelligence. All three also have a dedicated Google Assistant button. The big differentiator among the phones is the camera setups.

Read more about the LG Q60, K50 and K40 on CNET.

Lenovo Tab V7

Who ever said the phablet was dead didn't tell Lenovo. The company launched the Tab V7, which has a 6.9-inch display, a Qualcomm octa-core 450 processor and comes with a whooping 5,180mAh battery.

1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card

Western Digital launched a 1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card. It is the world's fastest flash memory option.

The 1TB card will cost $450, while its 512GB sibling will set you back $200. Last year's 400GB model initially cost $250, but is now available for about $110 on Amazon.

Read more about the SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXC card on CNET.

Holoscreen 3D screen protector

This screen protector turns your phone display into 3D. It works by using a special lenticular screen protector along with an app. When the app is closed your phone display looks like its normal 2D-self. But with the app opened you can view and take 3D photos -- your phone has to have at least two rear cameras. Holoscreen will cost between $30-40 and be out early this summer.

Read more about Holoscreen on CNET.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is back. It's got the same name, and frankly it looks almost exactly the same as its earlier version. It's one of the first laptops with the new Nvidia MX250 graphics chip that gives laptops a little extra muscle for Photoshop and video editing. There's a pop-up camera hidden in the function-key row. Be forewarned, its photos may be a little up-the-nose for your tastes.

Read more about the Huawei MateBook X Pro on CNET.

Shine Flip Phone

A flip phone in 2019? Yes! But the Shine isn't a phone for everyone. Created for visually impaired people, it supports voice commands and voice readout of what's on the display (for 23 languages), a wealth of shortcut controls for easy access to frequently used apps and a simple user interface.  

