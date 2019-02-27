CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy S10: Here's what photos from the camera look like

OK, the Galaxy S10 Plus to be specific.

s10-bikeEnlarge Image

Portrait mode, Samsung-style.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 E, S10 5G and Galaxy Fold were all officially announced on Wednesday, and we've had a chance to use the Galaxy S10 Plus's camera for a few days now. Here's a small sample of the photos we took. 

We'll continue to add photos to this post as we take them. Enjoy!

Lots of light

s10-jide
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-daylight
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
d0a78vdxqageek8
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Making flowers pop

s10-flower-peekEnlarge Image
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-rose
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-tree-flower
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Capturing man's best friend

s10-dogEnlarge Image
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Low light evening shots

s10-dark
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
s10-rest
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
20190222-200234
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Lunch time!

20190222-124442
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
d0a7-bzwoaij8we
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

AR Emoji 

20190222-132448

Using AR Emoji's Mask Mode

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Artistic Live Focus blur effect

20190222-142756

Artistic Live Focus has various blur effects you can apply to make your images pop.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Live Focus mode's Color Point effect

20190222-1655250

Live Focus mode's Color Point effect adds a grayscale effect to the background of your photo.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
d0a77o0w0aesixz
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Using the Wide feature

20190222-155106
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Using the Ultra Wide feature

20190222-145415-1

Ultra Wide captures the top of these buildings.

 Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Mandatory coffee photo

20190222-115858
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
d0a7-cjwoaen0zo
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
