Galaxy S10E is the dynamite, maverick Galaxy S10

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • galaxy-s10e-25
  • galaxy-s10e-24
  • galaxy-s10e-26
  • galaxy-s10e-s10-plus
  • galaxy-s10e-27
  • galaxy-s10e-29
  • galaxy-s10e-galaxy-s10-plus-45
  • galaxy-s10e-4
  • galaxy-s10e-6
  • galaxy-s10e-7
  • galaxy-s10e-21
  • galaxy-s10e-22
  • galaxy-s10e-44
  • galaxy-s10-galaxy-s10e-galaxy-s10-plus-2
  • galaxy-s10-galaxy-s10e-galaxy-s10-plus-1
  • galaxy-s10e-iphone-comparison-2
  • galaxy-s10e-apple-comparison-3
  • galaxy-s10e-15
  • galaxy-s10e-16
  • galaxy-s10e-galaxy-s10-plus-46
  • galaxy-s10e-10
  • galaxy-s10e-38
  • galaxy-s10e-30
  • galaxy-s10e-8
  • galaxy-s10e-43
  • galaxy-s10e-48
  • galaxy-s10e-20
  • galaxy-s10e-5
  • galaxy-s10e-23

The Galaxy S10E is the smallest of the four new Galaxy S10 phones, but so far it's mighty.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 29

It shares most of its core specs with the larger and more power Galaxy S10 phones in the lineup, which gives is a solid foundation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 29

One main difference is that the S10E's fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button. The other S10 phones have an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 29

The Galaxy S10 Plus, top, may have a higher pixel density, but it's hard to tell the difference from the Galaxy S10E, bottom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 29

This capacitive reader is fast and accurate, but pressing the power button and taking screenshots feels a little weird.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 29

In contrast, the volume rocker and Bixby button on the left spine stick out, so they're easier to press.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 29

Cameras are another key difference. The S10E, right, has two rear cameras, while the S10 and S10 Plus, left, have three. The S10 5G will have four cameras on the back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 29

You get the same 12-megapixel main camera and 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens as you do on all the S10 phones, and even the foldable Galaxy Fold.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 29

On the front, the single 10-megapixel selfie camera does the heavy lifting.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 29

Photos share the same core quality as on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 29

You still get portrait mode and other effects.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 29

One benefit is that photos are easier to take one-handed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 29

Like the pricier S10 phones, you can use the Wireless PowerShare feature to top up another phone that works with Qi wireless charging.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 29

Little to big: Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus line up for their family shot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 29

And here they are on the back. Believe it or not, those light blue-looking phones are Prism White.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 29

With its compact body and 5.8-inch screen, the Galaxy S10E (center) is about the same size as the iPhone XS (left). It's a lot smaller than the 6.1-inch iPhone XR (right).

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
16
of 29

Here they are as seen from the back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 29

Another benefit of the S10E's smaller size: It fits more easily into pockets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
18
of 29

Nice to know you'll reduce your chances of it leaping onto the street.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 29

Compared to the 6.4-inch S10 Plus, the 5.8-inch S10E is significantly more petite.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 29

It's overall easier to use if you have smaller hands.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
21
of 29

This phone keeps the signature headphone jack and typical USB-C charger port.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
22
of 29

Samsung's logo is on the back of every phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
23
of 29

Here's how Samsung stylizes the S10E name.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
24
of 29

Android 9 Pie underpins Samsung's OneUI interface.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
25
of 29

Here's the Galaxy S10E in blue and black.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
26
of 29

Samsung is banking on the $750 price tag to lure in on-the-fence buyers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
27
of 29

The S10E has a polished backing that's also very reflective. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
28
of 29

Read all about its pros and cons in our fully-rated Galaxy S10E review.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
29
of 29
Now Reading

Galaxy S10E is the dynamite, maverick Galaxy S10

Up Next

Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E: Every camera lens and curve

Latest Stories

Fiat Chrysler recalling 862,520 vehicles to meet emissions standards

Fiat Chrysler recalling 862,520 vehicles to meet emissions standards

by
Galaxy S10 Plus: Killer screen, triple cameras and battery life make Samsung's phone a hit

Galaxy S10 Plus: Killer screen, triple cameras and battery life make Samsung's phone a hit

by
Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E: What you need to know about the Samsung phones you want to buy or already have

Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E: What you need to know about the Samsung phones you want to buy or already have

by
Verizon's mobile 5G will cost you an extra $10 a month

Verizon's mobile 5G will cost you an extra $10 a month

by
Sony Xperia 1 enters preorder on Amazon for $1,000

Sony Xperia 1 enters preorder on Amazon for $1,000

by