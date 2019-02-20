Esto también se puede leer en español.

Galaxy S10E vs. iPhone XR: We compare every spec

Here's how Samsung's and Apple's affordable flagships stack up spec-by-spec.

Meet the Galaxy S10E, Samsung's colorful answer to the iPhone XR.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple launched the wallet-friendly iPhone XR last fall and now it's got a rival. 

The most affordable iPhone kept most of the features of the iPhone XS, but it was $250 cheaper. On Wednesday at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10E -- its answer to the XR. The S10E has most of the features of the Galaxy S10 but costs $150 less.

Both the Galaxy S10E and iPhone XR are natural competitors: Both cost $750 and offer quite the flagship value. But there are many differences including screen size, processor power, number of rear cameras and headphone jack.

Compare these specs and more below.

Galaxy S10E vs. iPhone XR specs


 Samsung Galaxy S10E iPhone XR
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels
Pixel density 522ppi 326ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.59x2.75x0.27 in 5.9x3.0x0.33 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 142x69.9x7.9 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.29 oz.; 150 g 6.8oz; 194g
Mobile software Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI iOS 12
Camera 16-megapixel, 12-megapixel Single 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID
Video capture 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic
Storage 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
RAM 6GB, 8GB Not disclosed
Expandable storage Up to 512GB None
Battery 3,100-mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 minutes longer than iPhone 8 Plus
Fingerprint sensor Power button None (Face ID)
Connector USB-C Lightning
Headphone jack Yes No
Special features Wireless PowerShare; hole-punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji
Price off-contract (USD) $750 $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB)
