Galaxy S10E vs. iPhone XR: We compare every spec

Apple launched the wallet-friendly iPhone XR last fall and now it's got a rival.

The most affordable iPhone kept most of the features of the iPhone XS, but it was $250 cheaper. On Wednesday at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10E -- its answer to the XR. The S10E has most of the features of the Galaxy S10 but costs $150 less.

Both the Galaxy S10E and iPhone XR are natural competitors: Both cost $750 and offer quite the flagship value. But there are many differences including screen size, processor power, number of rear cameras and headphone jack.

Compare these specs and more below.

Galaxy S10E vs. iPhone XR specs

Samsung Galaxy S10E iPhone XR Display size, resolution 5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels Pixel density 522ppi 326ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.59x2.75x0.27 in 5.9x3.0x0.33 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 142x69.9x7.9 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.29 oz.; 150 g 6.8oz; 194g Mobile software Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI iOS 12 Camera 16-megapixel, 12-megapixel Single 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID Video capture 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM 6GB, 8GB Not disclosed Expandable storage Up to 512GB None Battery 3,100-mAh Not disclosed, but Apple claims it will last 90 minutes longer than iPhone 8 Plus Fingerprint sensor Power button None (Face ID) Connector USB-C Lightning Headphone jack Yes No Special features Wireless PowerShare; hole-punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Price off-contract (USD) $750 $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB)