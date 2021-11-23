Black Friday: Get every single Mission Impossible movie for $16.66 at Amazon

Photo Credit: Chiabella James

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

When you think of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you tend to think of picking up Amazon products or a new TV or video game console. You don't necessarily think of Blu-rays or movies. But we've spotted a deal too good to ignore.

Fans of watching Tom Cruise running rejoice! Right now Amazon is selling the Mission Impossible box set, which contains all six Mission Impossible movies for just $16.66. (It's closer to $20 on the page, but the on-screen coupon gets you under $17.)

That's every single currently available Mission Impossible movie for under $17. The boxset also comes with complimentary digital versions of each movie.

Look, you're never going to watch Mission Impossible 2 again. But the rest are great, and they'll keep you Cruise-ing until Mission Impossible 7 is released next year. Get on it!

Update: The previous version of this story incorrectly listed the price at $15. It's actually $16.66 once you clip the on-screen coupon.