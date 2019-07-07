The best Fourth of July mattress sales that are still available now

Many mattress makers celebrate Independence Day by slashing prices, and there's still time to get some great discounts through the holiday weekend and beyond. Before you hit the sales, check out our tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers. (We also have a new list of best air mattresses, too.)
Here are the best mattress deals we found for the Fourth of July that are still available now. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.
Cocoon by Sealy: 25-percent off any Chill mattress and free pillows and sheets
The Chill mattress has a cover that absorbs and dissipates heat for a cool night's sleep. Perfect for those hot summer nights! You can knock off 25 percent off a Chill mattress and get free DreamFit sheets set and a pair of DreamFit pillows. Offer is good through July 8.
Dreamcloud: $200 off Luxury Hybrid Mattress
You can knock $200 off the price of any size of DreamCloud's Luxury Hybrid Mattress, but it looks like the Twin size is already sold out. Offer ends on July 11.
Birch by Helix: $200 off Birch mattress
With code: FOURTH200, you can save $200 off of the natural-fiber Birch mattress that features a natural, organic cotton cover and natural wool fibers and organic Birch wool for comfort and temperature regulation. Birch Wool is designed to retain shape with a natural elasticity of each fiber. Offer ends July 15.
Awara: $200 off Latex Hybrid Mattress
Featuring natural, organic latex as well as organic cotton and natural wool, this Awara mattress is free from polyurethane foams or toxic fire retardants. Offer ends July 11.
Serta: $200 off iComfort or iComfort Hybrid mattress and $400 off adjustable foundation
You can save a combined $600 on a mattress and an adjustable foundation. The adjustable foundation looks awesome for in-bed TV viewing. The offers end on July 8.
There are many other mattress deals, which I have assembled in a convenient bulleted list for your perusal:
- Helix: $200 off purchase of $1,750 of more and two free pillows with code: FOURTH200, $150 off purchase of $1,250 or more and two free pillows with code: FOURTH150, $100 off any mattress purchase and two free pillows with code: FOURTH100 [offer ends July 8]
- Purple: 10% off orders with a mattress in the cart
- Leesa: 15% off Leesa mattress and two free Down Alternative Pillows
- Tempur-Pedic: $500 off ProBreeze or LuxeBreeze mattress
- Layla: $125 off any mattress and two free pillows [offer ends July 8]
- Eco Terra Beds: $150 off any Latex mattress with coupon code: USA150 [offer ends July 9]
- Avocado Green Mattress: $175 off any mattress or get two free pillows with any mattress [offer ends July 8]
- Loom & Leaf: $75 off a Loom & Leaf Mattress
- Level Sleep: 20% off with code: JULY4
- Amerisleep: $200 off any mattress with code: July200 and 25% off accessories with code: July25 [offer ends July 8]
- Bear: 20% off entire purchase and two free Cloud Pillows with any mattress with code: JULY20
- Nectar Sleep: Two free pillows with any mattress, starting at $399
And, for good measure, we're throwing in a sofa deal, too:
