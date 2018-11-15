Alexa voice shoppers get early access to these Amazon Black Friday specials

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon is Black Friday central for anyone who prefers to binge-shop online, and this year is no different, with countless gadgets and products slated for a sale.

Most of those sales won't go live until Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) or Black Friday (Nov. 23), but in the case of Amazon's own devices, Alexa voice shoppers can score savings early, starting on Nov. 18. Just say, "Alexa, what are my deals?" to hear your options, or see more info on Amazon's site here.

For now, we only know about seven Amazon gadget deals marked for early Alexa access. Again, all of these go live on Amazon's website starting Thanksgiving Day, but Alexa will offer them to voice shoppers starting this Sunday.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Black Friday 2018 deals in each category

Black Friday 2018 deals by store

Black Friday 2018: CNET's complete coverage