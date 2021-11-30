Cyber Monday's top-selling deals are still available at Amazon right now

Deal Savings Price













Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but if you put off your holiday shopping, don't despair. Amazon is keeping some of its most popular deals going this week. But which deals are really the most popular? We've spent the past week offering up our expert advice on the best deals out there, but sometimes we like to step back and take a look at what's actually being purchased. That's what we've done right here. While we don't track what individual readers are buying, we do get aggregate data on the top-selling products. So based on that data, here's what CNET readers bought on Amazon during Cyber Monday, in order of popularity.

We've only included the bestselling products that still have discounts going. Not all of these items are at the all-time lows we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but with few exceptions, you'll still find incredible savings on our readers' favorite products, including AirPods, streaming devices, smart speakers and more. So if you procrastinated, you're in luck. It's not too late to cross names off your holiday shopping list or treat yourself to a little something special.

Chamberlain Ever left your house only to worry 5 minutes later that you left the garage door open? With Chamberlain's MyQ smart-garage controller, you don't have to. No wonder it was at the top of the list for our CNET readers. On Cyber Monday, we saw the controller dip down to $17. Now, it's a few dollars more, at $20, but that's still a great deal for this handy gizmo. Plus, Amazon is still throwing in a $30 credit for its Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery service with your purchase. Read our full review of the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Control.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon still has Apple's newest AirPods, the AirPods 3, on sale for just $150. That's $29 less than the Apple Store and their lowest price to date. Note that at Amazon, you get an extra $20 off at checkout -- it's listed in green under the larger red price. If you don't see "Save $5 at checkout," the deal has expired. The AirPods 3 have been in and out of stock at this price.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET You can still get the AirPods 2 on Amazon for just $109. This is $20 less than Apple has them available for right now, and it's still a great price for the AirPods (although we did see them briefly drop to $90 during an early Walmart Black Friday deal). The AirPods Pro discounts have ended at most retailers, so be sure to grab this before the same thing happens. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is the latest Echo Show 5 that was just released a few months ago. It offers improved cameras for video calls, still has a physical camera shutter to protect your privacy and more. You can add a Blink Camera for $5 more if you bundle them together as well.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking for a cheap and easy way to bring voice-activated media into your living room? The Amazon Fire TV Stick and its Alexa Voice Remote will get the job done, and it's still on sale for just $20. That's half off the regular price. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review.

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Blink Mini indoor camera offers two-way communication, notifications for motion, night vision and so much more in a tiny package. The camera is still 43% off, bringing it down to the lowest price its seen since launch.

Amazon E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If your Amazon Alexa needs are pretty basic, a third-gen Echo Dot will get you pretty far. And Amazon still has it on sale for half off. At this price, it makes a great stocking stuffer or you can even grab one for yourself if you need Alexa in just one more room. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation) review.