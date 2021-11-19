Black Friday starts early at Amazon with lowest prices ever on many Echo, Fire Tablet and Fire TV devices

Deal Savings Price















Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Amazon may be one of the last retailers to announce its Black Friday deals, but the prices that are available now seem to make it worth the wait. The online retail giant has , including the Echo, Fire TV, Ring hardware and more.

We're pulling together all of the products here that are at or beating their best prices ever. There's a surprising number of discounts here that you are going to want to pay attention to, including , a , the and much more. We don't expect that these prices will drop any further based on Amazon's previous Black Friday deals (though anything is possible), so now is the time to buy.

Here are all the best Amazon device deals that you won't want to miss out on this Black Friday.

Black Friday Amazon bundle deals

One thing that Amazon tends to do each year with its own device discounts is offer some bundles that make the deals even sweeter. You need to look on each product page to see all of the bundles available, but often you can get something for free, like an Echo Dot, a smart plug or a smart bulb. Other times Amazon will offer other hardware for a serious discount, like a $10 addition of a Blink camers.

Amazon You could get the new Ring Video Doorbell for just $42 right now, or you could add an Echo Dot to your purchase for free, which means that you save an extra $20 on the bundle. This is a wired video doorbell, so you'll need to make sure you have wiring in place, but at this price it's really a no-brainer purchase to add some security to your front door.

Amazon The third-gen Echo Dot has spent the better part of the last year selling for around $50 and more recently dropped down to closer to $30 on its own. Right now, you can bundle the smart speaker with a color smart bulb for just $20, which is the same price Amazon is offering just the Echo Dot for during Black Friday. These bundles tend to sell out fast, so be sure to grab one now.

Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Echo Show 5 and the new Blink Mini indoor camera at a massive savings. For Black Friday, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for $45, which means that you can add an indoor security camera for just $5 extra. What's great is that you can view that camera from the Echo Show 5 (and your phone), making it a perfect combo.

Amazon A great way to maximize the power of Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is by adding its Luna Gaming Controller. With this bundle, you can stream games right to your TV without needing anything else, and the best part is just how portable everything is, so you can take it with you on vacation or during holiday travels.

Amazon Amazon's Fire Tablets have traditionally been viewed as media consumption devices, but the Fire HD 10 productivity bundle is aiming to change that. It includes the Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB), a Bluetooth keyboard and a 12-month Microsoft Office 365 subscription, and right now it's nearly 50% off.

Black Friday Echo deals

Amazon's Echo devices are always some of the most popular products on Black Friday, mainly because of the prices. These smart speakers offer a lot of features and functionality, and this year . With most of Amazon's hardware discounts this year you can also get a free item or a heavily discounted one, so be sure to check the product pages for each to see if there are any extras you can get.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is the latest Echo Show 5 that was just released a few months ago. It offers improved cameras for video calls, still has a physical camera shutter to protect your privacy and more. You can add a Blink Camera for $5 more if you bundle them together as well.

Black Friday Fire tablet deals

Nearly , which means there's a size and a price for everyone. This year, Amazon changed things up and the online retailer is now offering both a Fire Kids and Fire Kids Pro edition of the tablets. The big difference here is that the Fire Kids tablet is designed for kids up to 7 years old, while the Fire Kids Pro is aimed at kids from 6 to 12. The tablets themselves are identical, they just run different software and have a slightly different case.

It's also worth noting that with both the Fire Kids and Fire Kids Pro, Amazon offers a year of FreeTime Unlimited to help with parental controls and limits, as well as a truly awesome no-questions-asked replacement policy in case your kids happen to break it.

Amazon last refreshed the Fire HD 8 tablet in 2020 by doubling the on-board storage, enhancing the processor inside and adding USB-C charging instead of Micro-USB. It comes in four different colors and if you want to upgrade to the 64GB model you can for an extra $30.

Black Friday Fire TV deals

The lineup of Fire TV hardware has ballooned over the past few years. Just this year alone, Amazon introduced new 4K streaming sticks and new Omni Fire TVs, and it has continued to improve on the basic streaming sticks that it offers as well. With its Black Friday deals, pricing for Fire TV Sticks and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in are down to just $100.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

Amazon This year Amazon began making its own television sets that ran the Fire TV OS alongside the Insignia and Toshiba models that do the same. The Omni Series offers hands-free TV with Alexa and Dolby Vision, where the 4-Series has a few less features but comes in a bit cheaper. There are multiple sizes available for each model.

Black Friday Ring security deals

Blink Blink has been making security cameras for a few years now, but it was only this year that it got into the video doorbell game. If you don't like the look of the Ring Video Doorbell, or want something a little cheaper, this option is a great one to consider. It can be wired in or used with the included battery, which makes installing it even easier. It comes in both black and white models.

