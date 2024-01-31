X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our advice is expert-vetted and based on independent research, analysis and hands-on testing from our team of Certified Sleep Coaches. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test mattresses

Best Hybrid Mattress for Side Sleepers for 2024

Side sleepers, here are the best hybrid mattresses for you on the market. Tested and chosen by CNET mattress experts, these beds combine comfort and support.

profile
profile
Caroline Igo Editor
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds Sleep Science Coach and Stress Management certificates from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor, Daryn Kagan.
Expertise Sleep, mattress accessories, vitamins and supplements, nutrition & personal care Credentials
  • Carl R. Greer/Andrew D. Hepburn Award for Best Nonfiction Essay (Miami University, 2020)
See full bio
Caroline Igo
9 min read
$2,495 at Casper
The Casper Nova mattress in between two nightstands and on top of a gray bed frame.
Casper Nova Hybrid
Best overall hybrid mattress for side sleepers
$2,849 at Puffy
the Puffy Lux mattress
Puffy Lux
Best memory foam hybrid mattress for side sleepers
$1,332 at Brooklyn Bedding
brooklyn-bedding-signature-mattress-review-5.jpg
Brooklyn Signature Hybrid
Best affordable hybrid mattress for side sleepers
$1,699 at Layla
A Layla Hybrid mattress in between two blue and white night stands
Layla Hybrid
Best flippable hybrid mattress for side sleepers
$200 off Hybrid Mattress + 2 FREE Pillows
$1,374 at Helix
A man sleeping on the soft Sunset mattress from Helix
Helix Sunset
Best soft hybrid mattress for side sleepers
$1,999 at WinkBeds
ecocloud winkbed review
WinkBed EcoCloud
Best latex hybrid mattress for side sleepers

Side sleepers who are looking for both comfort and support should seek a hybrid mattress. These beds have layers of comfort foams and a supportive layer of coils to keep side sleepers’ spine aligned throughout the night. 

My fellow CNET mattress experts and I have tested plenty of hybrid beds over the years, but we know which ones are the best for side sleepers. Here are the top hybrid mattresses for those who favor their side when they sleep. 

What is the best hybrid mattress for side sleepers?

casper-nova-hybrid-mattress-review-logo-2.jpg
CNET

Side sleepers need a bed that's supportive but also pressure-relieving on their hips and shoulders. The Casper Nova mattress is the perfect balance of both. Made of three layers of foam, a layer of flex coils and a soft, knit cover, the Casper Nova mattress has a zoned-layer layer of foam that gives firmer support to the spine and softer comfort to the shoulders. Side sleepers and couples should find this mattress comfortable. 

Video: Best hybrid mattress for side sleepers

Watch my fellow CNET mattress expert Owen Poole review the best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers. 

Best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers of 2024

Mattress price scale:

$ = Budget: $799 and below

$$ = Average: $800 to $1,699

$$$ = Premium: $1,700 and up

These reflect MSRP or list prices. Sales might make a mattress less expensive, but are always changing.
Dillon Lopez/CNET

Best overall hybrid mattress for side sleepers

Casper Nova Hybrid

Type Hybrid mattressFirmness Medium-soft or 3Trial 100 nightsWarranty 10-year warranty Price $$$

Why we chose the Casper Nova: Casper is one of the most well-known mattress brands, and its beds are constantly making our lists. The Casper Nova is no exception. This mattress has a soft knit cover, three layers of foam, flex coils and a sturdy base. Similarly to the Casper Original, the Nova utilizes Zoned Support within the foam layers to help ease pressure points. This means that zones under your shoulders are softer to allow your body to sink a little, while the zone under your back is a bit firmer to further support your spine -- great for those with back pain.  

The top two layers of memory foam also utilize what Casper calls “AirScrape'' technology. Since memory foam can trap your heat, Casper’s foam layers are perforated for air flow. While I wouldn’t consider this a cooling mattress, it should help to keep you temperature-neutral at night. 

Pros:

  • Zoned support design
  • Soft yet supportive
  • Good for people with back pain
  • Regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to be free of harmful chemicals

Cons:

  • Expensive
  • Too soft for stomach sleepers

Read more in our Casper review

Casper Nova

$2,495 at Casper
Dillon Lopez/CNET

Best memory foam hybrid mattress for side sleepers

Puffy Lux

Type Memory foam hybridFirmness 4 or medium to medium-softTrial 101 nightsWarranty Lifetime warranty Price $$$

Why we chose the Puffy Lux: If you're familiar with memory foam, Tempur-Pedic might first come to mind. However, the memory foam on the Puffy Lux is much softer -- and in my opinion -- more comfortable than its expensive rival. The Puffy Lux mattress has three layers of memory foam and a layer of support foam with contour-adapt coils. It feels airy and like its name, cloud-like. When I’m on my side, it doesn't feel like I’m stuck in the mattress. 

We found this mattress to be around a 4 out of 10 on our firmness scale or around a medium to medium-soft. If you are a side sleeper that prefers softer memory foam mattresses, then this is for you. However, it may be too soft or not supportive enough for strict back or stomach sleepers. 

Pros:

  • Suitable for all body types
  • Soft and fluffy feel is great for side sleepers
  • Machine-washable cover

Cons:

  • Will cost you more than average memory foam mattresses
  • Not firm enough for back or stomach sleepers

Read more in our Puffy Lux review.

Puffy Lux

$2,849 at Puffy
Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Best affordable hybrid mattress for side sleepers

Brooklyn Signature Hybrid

2023
Type Hybrid mattressFirmness 3 firmness levels | Soft: Medium-soft to soft or 2 | Medium: Medium to medium-soft or 4 | Firm: Medium-firm or 7Trial 120 nightsWarranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$

Why we chose the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid: We're big fans of the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid, so much so that it’s our choice for the best mattress overall. This hybrid bed has five layers: a quilted top, comfort foam, transition foam, individually cased coils and a flex base. Due to its construction and three firmness options, this bed is accommodating for all body types and sleeping positions. The Brooklyn Signature offers a lot, yet costs the least on this list. I think it’s a great value. 

For $300 more, you can add a pillow top to the mattress, making it plushier. However, without the added pillow top, we find the Soft firmness level to be a medium-soft to soft or a 2, the Medium to be a medium to medium-soft or a 4 and the Firm to be a medium-firm or a 7.

Pros:

  • Three firmness options makes it suitable for all sleeping positions
  • Its construction is supportive and durable for all body types
  • Great for those on a budget 

Cons:

  • Ultra-budget shoppers may not find it affordable enough

Read our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid review.

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid

$1,332 at Brooklyn Bedding
Dillon Lopez/CNET

Best flippable hybrid mattress for side sleepers

Layla Hybrid

2023
Type Flippable hybrid mattressFirmness Firm: 5 or medium | Soft: 3 or medium-softTrial 120 nightsWarranty 10-year limited warranty Price $$

Why we chose the Layla Hybrid: If you're uncertain of the right firmness level for you, or you share a bed with someone who's uncertain, a flippable mattress is a good choice. The Layla Hybrid has two sides, two firmnesses and two chances to get it right. It utilizes a soft cover, a layer of copper-gel memory foam, support foam, individually wrapped coils system, another layer of support foam and a final layer of copper-gel memory foam. The copper-infused memory foam is antimicrobial, helps to control order and heat transfer. 

The Soft side of the Layla Hybrid is around a medium-soft or a 3 on our scale. The Firm side is a 5 or a medium. Side sleepers should like the Soft side, and back and stomach sleepers or heavier side sleepers should stick to the Firm side. Both sides feel light, airy and more responsive than regular memory foam.

Pros:

  • Flippable mattress with different firmness levels
  • Airy memory-foam feel
  • Material contours to the body

Cons:

  • Coils can make sounds 
  • Takes a day or two to fully expand

Read our Layla Hybrid review.

Layla Hybrid

  • Copper foam keeps you cool
  • Flippable and doesn't transfer motion
  • 120-night trial period
$200 off Hybrid Mattress + 2 FREE Pillows
$1,699 at Layla
* Pricing based on Queen model

Best soft hybrid mattress for side sleepers

Helix Sunset

Type Hybrid mattressFirmness Soft or 1 to 2Trial 100-night trialWarranty 10 to 15 yearsPrice $$

Why we chose the Helix Sunset: One of the softest mattresses on the market, the Helix Sunset equates to a 1 or a 2 on our firmness scale. Many side sleepers love soft mattresses since they can ease pressure off the hips and shoulders -- and the Sunset does just that while also providing support with its layer of 1,000 individually wrapped coils. On top of coils are two layers of responsive foam and a layer of copper gel memory foam. The cover is a soft knit design, but hot sleepers can opt for GlacioTex cooling cover (starting at an extra $199) or a GlacioTex pillow top (starting at an extra $299).  

The Helix Sunset is also fairly affordable. Coming at just a little more than the Brooklyn Bedding Signature, the Helix Sunset can be found under $1,100 when it’s on sale. 

Pros:

  • Extremely soft
  • Hybrid construction makes it good for any body type
  • CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Not enough support for stomach sleepers
  • Not supportive enough for plus-size people

Read more in our Helix review.

Helix Sunset Mattress

$1,374 at Helix

Best latex hybrid mattress for side sleepers

WinkBed EcoCloud

Type Latex foam hybrid mattressFirmness Medium or 5Trial 120 nightsWarranty Lifetime warranty

Why we chose the WinkBed EcoCloud: The WinkBed EcoCloud is a luxury bed and one of the best pressure-relieving latex hybrid mattresses out there. While most latex mattresses are extra-firm or unsuitable for strict side sleepers, the WinkBed EcoCloud is a medium on our scale or about 5 out of 10. It's supportive while also providing comfort to side sleepers’ hips and shoulders. 

The WinkBed EcoCloud is made with organic cotton, New Zealand wool, Talalay latex and recycled steel coils. The coils around the edges are firmer to help prevent sagging and a sleeper from falling off the edge. Due to its pressure-relief, this mattress is great for those with hip and shoulder pain. 

Pros:

  • Super pressure relieving 
  • Strong reinforcements along the edges
  • Good for people with hip or shoulder pain

Cons:

  • Not firm enough for some

Read more in our WinkBed review

WinkBed EcoCloud Hybrid

$1,999 at WinkBeds

Other hybrid mattresses for side sleepers we've tested

At CNET, we've spent hundreds of hours testing mattresses. With so many beds to test and so few spots on our list, we aren't able to showcase every quality hybrid mattress for side sleepers. However, we do want to give a few more beds the honorable mention they deserve.

Allswell Luxe: Allswell is known for its affordability, and we found the Allswell Luxe to be both affordable and good for side sleepers. This hybrid mattress is below $400 in a queen size, and a twin is a little less than $290. Despite the low price, the Luxe feels like other mattresses on this list. It's around a medium-firm and has a bouncy feel to it. The bed uses memory foam and coils to support and help alleviate pressure points.

Read more in our Allswell Mattress review

Leesa Sapira Chill: Leesa’s new line of cooling mattresses is impressive. The Leesa Sapira Chill is a luxurious pillow-top mattress that has an 8-inch layer of zoned-support pocketed coils. On top of the coils are four more layers of foam to provide extra comfort. The cover is a quilted top that's cool to the touch. The best part about this mattress is that it comes in three different firmness options: Plush, Medium-Firm and Firm. Side sleepers should like the Medium-Firm option.  

Read more in our Leesa Chill Mattress review

Best hybrid mattress for side sleepers of 2024 compared

Mattress Mattress typePrice (queen)Sleep trial periodWarranty
Casper Nova Foam hybrid$2,495100 nights10-year limited
Puffy Lux Memory foam hybrid$2,849101 nightsLifetime
Brooklyn Signature Foam hybrid$1,332120 nights10-year limited
Layla Hybrid Flippable hybrid$1,699120 nights10-year limited
Helix Sunset Foam hybrid$1,374100 nights20-year prorated
WinkBed EcoCloud Latex hybrid$1,999120 nightsLifetime

How we tested the best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about based on editorial merit. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. 

When we test mattresses, we have an established process that assesses key factors like firmness, feel and performance. We test how strong the edge of the bed is by sitting and lying on the edge. We test motion transfer by rolling across the mattress with a glass of water by the edge. These are things we do for all beds we test. The best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers have a unique testing process. We dive further into the bed's construction, paying attention to each layer contributing to the cooling process.

1. Firmness: We lay on each mattress and use our experience from testing over 200 different beds to determine firmness. Compared to other mattresses, we analyze how soft or hard a bed feels. It's important to wait until the mattress is fully expanded after opening to get the real firmness perspective. 

2. Feel: This is where we get handsy with the beds. We touch and feel the mattresses and watch what the material does. Is it light and bouncy like latex foam or slow and dense like memory foam? 

3. Durability: We don't lay on the mattress every day for years, so it's hard to tell exactly how long each bed will last. We are able to hypothesize a bed's firmness by looking at its construction. Beds with steel coils are typically more durable and stronger than all-foam mattresses. 

4. Best body type: We use construction and feel to determine how accommodating a bed will be for a heavy individual. Hybrid mattresses with steel coils are typically more supportive and longer-lasting; a plus for heavier individuals looking for a quality bed. 

5. Best sleeping position: We get real physical and flip around the mattresses, testing each sleeping position: side, back, stomach and combination. 

6. Motion isolation: With one or preferably two people on the mattress, we jump and bounce around to see how much movement can be detected throughout the bed. We also use the method where you place a cup of water at the edge of the bed and bounce around to see how much it moves. 

7. Edge support: We analyze a mattress's materials and physically lay on each edge of the mattress to get a feel for how well it'll keep us feeling sturdy. 

8. Temperature: We use hot sleepers to test and determine how cool a bed sleeps. We also take a look at its materials and construction -- did a brand add anything to make it sleep more cool? 

9. Smell: Some mattresses can off-gas an interesting smell. We use our trusty snouts to test this characteristic. 

Read more on how we test mattresses.

What to look for in a hybrid mattress as a side sleeper

If you're searching for the best hybrid mattress for you, here's everything you need to keep in mind as a side sleeper.

Firmness

Side sleepers typically enjoy mattresses that are medium in terms of firmness. If a mattress is too firm, side sleepers might not get the right amount of pressure-relief on their hips and shoulders. However, if you prefer a softer or firmer mattress, that is your choice. Also, be aware that your body type will alter the firmness of your mattress. If you are a heavier person, a medium mattress will feel softer to you. If you are an extra-petite sleeper, a mattress will feel firmer. 

Body type

You require a mattress that will best support you based on your body type. Heavier people require a mattress that is supportive, durable and firm. If you are a heavier side sleeper, I suggest a hybrid mattress that is firm to extra-firm. This will give you ample support throughout the night and keep your spine in-line. Petite sleepers may need an extra-soft mattress that will allow them enough pressure relief.   

Budget

Your budget is a big factor when searching for the right mattress. Unfortunately, hybrid mattresses are often more costly than all-foam beds. If you're someone who requires or wants a hybrid bed but has a tight budget, I recommend waiting to purchase until a major mattress holiday. The best times to buy a mattress are Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out our deal’s page for the most up-to-date sales.  

Best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers FAQs

Is a hybrid mattress good for a side sleeper?

Yes, hybrid mattresses are good for side sleepers. Hybrid mattresses provide both comfort and support. Specifically, average side sleepers should look for a hybrid mattress that's about a medium on a firmness scale.

What mattress firmness is best for side sleepers?

Most side sleepers enjoy mattresses that are about a medium on a firmness scale. Beds that are around a medium offer enough pressure-relief and support. However, if you're an extra-petite sleeper, any mattress is going to feel firmer. If you're a heavier person, mattresses will feel softer.

What are the negatives to a hybrid mattress?

While there aren’t a lot of negatives to hybrid mattresses, keep in mind that hybrid beds often cost more than all-foam options. Hybrid mattresses also are often heavier and harder to move.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Mattress Buying Guides

Type

People

Preference

Mattress Reviews

Other Sleep Guides

Bed Accessories

Sleep Tech