Casper Axes Wave and Nova, in Favor of New Dream and Snow Mattresses

If you've checked out Casper's website recently, you may have noticed some changes. Beds like the Original and Wave Hybrid are currently heavily discounted, and others, like the Nova, have completely vanished from its website.

We saw it with Purple last year, we recently experienced it with DreamCloud, and now Casper is joining the trend of revamping its entire mattress lineup. The brand launched five new beds: the One Foam, Dream Hybrid, Snow Hybrid, Dream Max Hybrid and the Snow Max Hybrid.

These are now the main beds that Casper has available in 2024, but many of its previous beds are on sale for a limited time. You can currently get up to 20% off of the new beds, and up to 50% off of the final sale mattresses. If you're a fan of beds like the Nova Hybrid, this might be your last chance to buy before they're officially out of stock.

Video: Casper discontinuing beds

The 2024 line of Casper mattresses are still backed by the brand's standard policies. You'll still get completely free shipping and returns with these beds, a risk-free 100-night trial period to test them out at home and a 10-year limited warranty.

Regarding that warranty, if you purchased an older Casper bed within the past 10 years, you should still be covered as long as you have proof of purchase. However, that warranty does not extend to the clearance mattresses. There are also no trials, returns or exchanges available with the "final sale" beds.

Casper's new Dream Max Hybrid mattress. Dillon Lopez/CNET

Casper mattress FAQs

What are the new beds from Casper? The five new Casper beds are spread out across three separate collections: the One, Dream and Snow. The One contains its entry-level offering called the Casper One, which is a standard all-foam bed. The Dream collection is the Dream Hybrid and Dream Max Hybrid. These are more enhanced coil offerings from the brand that incorporate targeted Zoned Support. And the Snow collection has the highest tier options, the Snow Hybrid and Snow Max Hybrid. These beds feature the most amount of targeted Zoned Support and cooling capabilities.