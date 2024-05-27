Best Memorial Day Sleep Deals: Save on Pillows, Comforters and Sheet Sets From the Best Brands
Give your bedding an upgrade this summer by making the most of Memorial Day deals on sleep accessories.
While Memorial Day sales offer great deals for a new mattress, maybe just refreshing your bed accessories is all you need. Luckily, some of the best mattress brands also sell sheets, pillows and other products and in addition to having mattress sales right now, they also have these items at a big discount. This means you can get high-quality bed products from companies like Sleep Number, Brooklyn Bedding, Casper and others.
Here are the top Memorial Day sleep deals that you can shop today. I've tested bedding products from each of these brands, so I know what's worth adding to your mattress. This list will be updated periodically, so check back for the latest sales.
Best deals on sheet sets and bedding
My favorite sheets come from Buffy. The brand offers Earth-friendly, plant-based, cruelty-free and temperature-regulating products. Save 20% or more on bedding, such as the Wiggle pillow and the linen duvet cover, across the site. Prices start at $33.
I sleep on the Breeze sheet set, and I love how breathable and lightweight the fabric feels. These sheets are a game-changer for hot sleepers like myself. Save $29 on a queen-size set right now.
Sleep Number is having one of its largest sales of the year right now. In addition to its mattress deals -- like up to 50% off smart beds -- there are a few bedding sales. When you buy one pillow or sheet set, you get another 50% off. If you buy one pillow in the Ultimate shape, you get another for free. Select Sleep Number bedding is also 20% off with free shipping, and take 30% off headboards. Prices start at $30.
This is one of the best bedding sales out there. I enjoy the True Temp pillows, and I slept with the True Temp blanket on my bed for a year. I recommend these products for hot sleepers.
Boll and Branch is a luxury bedding brand that is known for its sheets (which even made our Best Sheets list). While its prices are also considered high-end, its bedding bundle sale brings down those prices. Some of its best-selling bedding bundles are already on sale, but get an extra 20% off with code BUNDLE20 at checkout. On orders over $399, you can get a free beach towel ($99 value). Prices start at $127.
If you're a hot sleeper, I recommend a cooling comforter, and the Evercool Cooling Comforter from Rest is by far my favorite. The winner from my Best Cooling Comforters list, this comforter is currently 35% off -- saving you $70.
Rest also offers bedding for kids, sheet sets, pillowcases and duvets, currently 25% off. You get free shipping with orders of $100 or more. Prices start at $60.
Best deals on pillows and other sleep accessories
Brooklyn Bedding is one of our favorite mattress brands here at CNET. It also happens to offer some great pillows, (the Luxury Cooling Pillow won a spot on my Best Cooling Pillows list). The brand is offering 30% off sitewide with the promo code MEMORIAL30.
In addition to mattresses and pillows, Brooklyn Bedding’s accessories include mattress toppers, sheets, blankets, mattress protectors, foundations and adjustable bases. Prices start at $25.
Essentially everything at Layla is on sale this Memorial Day. In addition to sales on its memory foam and hybrid mattresses, if you buy one Kapok pillow, you get another 50% off. It also made my Best Cooling Pillows list. The Layla Down Alternative comforter made my Best Cooling Comforters list.
On top of the Kapok pillow sale, take $60 off memory foam toppers, $70 off bamboo sheets, $50 off down alternative comforters, $100 off weighted blankets, $30 off memory foam pillows, up to $600 off adjustable bases and $65 off mattress protectors. Prices start at $59.
While Casper's mattresses have changed recently, its bedding and accessories have stayed the same. I have been impressed with its selection of pillows -- for example, its Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology won my Best Cooling Pillows list.
This Memorial Day, take 35% off sleep bundles such as the Comfy Bundle, which includes Original pillows and a percale sheet set. This deal saves you $94. Several mattresses are also on sale for up to 35% off individually. Take 10% off sleep accessories. Prices start at $113.
Tuft and Needle offers affordable and quality mattresses, such as the Tuft and Needle Mint. Its bedding is also reasonably priced and holds up over the years -- at least it has for me. I have the Original Foam pillow on my bed, and it even made my Best Pillow for Neck Pain list.
Save up to $700 off mattresses and 20% off Tuft and Needle bedding such as pillows, percale sheet sets, quilts, mattress toppers and more. Prices start at $35.
Birch is an eco-conscious brand that specializes in natural and organic mattresses. The same can be said for its bedding products. Birch has an eco-conscious pillow, pillowcase, mattress topper, mattress pad, mattress protectors, duvet insert and sheets. Birch is offering 25% off sitewide and two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Prices start at $37.
If you aren’t interested in a new bed, I recommend Birch’s Organic Pillow. It won a place on my Best Cooling Pillows list since the materials are naturally breathable. It’s also supportive for back and side sleepers. The Birch Natural Down Duvet Insert also won a place on my Best Cooling Comforters list.
Bear is offering 35% off bedding. In addition to its mattresses, Bear has various accessories such as mattress protectors, mattress toppers, pillows, sheets and weighted blankets and a free $400 accessories bundle with a mattress purchase. Prices start at $26.
My favorite pillow from Bear is 60% off right now, saving you $117. This pillow made my Best Cooling Pillows list.
Nest Bedding is another sustainable mattress brand. In addition to its beds (all named after birds), it offers pillows, mattress protectors, bedding sets, comforters, blankets, foundations and frames. Right now, if you buy one Easy Breather Natural Pillow, you get one free. Use coupon code EASYBOGO at checkout. A version of this pillow won a place on my Best Cooling Pillows list.
Also, save 50% on sheet sets, duvet sets and weighted blankets. Then save up to 20% on select comforters, mattress protectors, pillows, robes, toppers, foundations and frames. Prices start at $44.
Parachute is currently offering 25% off sitewide and 30% off bundles for Memorial Day weekend. Now through May 27, you can save on the brands popular sheets, duvets and more. The Parachute down alternative pillow, which was selected as the best pillow for stomach sleepers in out best pillows of 2024 roundup, is on sale now for $60.
Silk and Snow is offering 20% sitewide for its Memorial Day sale. This means you can save 20% on sheets, bed frames, pillows, quilts, duvets, weighted blankets, mattress protectors and mattress toppers. Also, Eco Soy pillows are buy one, get one 50% off (or free witth the purchase of a mattress). Prices start at $28.
Its Down Alternative comforter made my Best Cooling Comforters list. Save $24 on the full/queen size, all-season comforter.
Best deals on sleep and loungewear
Cozy Earth's Memorial Day sale is offering 30 to 35% off its most-loved products. I'm a huge fan of Cozy Earth bedding, and if its prices have kept you from trying its products out in the past, now is a great time to snag some deals. Currently, some items on sale include pajama sets. The brand's short sleeve bamboo pajama set is a best-seller, and probably one of the most comfortable things I own. It's available in over 10 colors and currently available at 30% off. You can also browse hoodies, joggers, bath robes and lounge socks -- which start at $39.
Is Memorial Day a good time to buy sleep products?
Memorial Day is one of the biggest times for discounts on sleep products and mattresses. You'll see not only some of the most generous sales or bundles but also a long sales runway.
The average sale will be between 20% and 35%, although some brands may offer higher sales. If you've been researching the best sheet sets, comforters or other sleep products to refresh your space, Memorial Day is truly one of the best times to buy.
How we choose the best Memorial Day deals
Our team of expert shoppers and deal hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing the best sleep deals to share with you. We have a team of sleep experts who have tested over 200 mattresses and more bedding and sleep accessories than we can count.
- Real discounts mean exactly that. We look at the price history for that product to make sure no brands are inflating prices to make the discount seem more substantial than it is.
- Quality reviews and testing are important for any product, but especially for mattresses and sleep products. If you're unhappy the first time you use it, the discount wasn't worthwhile.
- Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed.