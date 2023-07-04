The 12 Best Cooling Pillows of 2023

I'm an especially hot sleeper, and before I switched to cool bamboo sheets and a lighter comforter, I would wake up sweating in the middle of the night. If you sleep hot like me, you know the struggle. Unfortunately, switching up everything on your bed can be a hassle and expensive. However, swapping out your pillow (especially a really old one) can make a huge difference.

Hot sleepers can benefit from a cooling pillow made of materials that don't retain body heat and provide a cooling or temperature-neutral sensation. I personally tested and rounded up the best cooling pillows on the market.

The best overall cooling pillow

The Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology made the top of my list due to its high-quality materials, comfort and truly cool-to-the-touch feel. I tested about 25 pillows from 20 different top brands. The 12 pillows that made this list are the best cooling pillows on the market. I also included a few honorable mentions in case one of those might fit you better.

The pillowcase you use will affect the cooling sensation of any pillow. If you are a hot sleeper and use flannel or heavy material pillowcases, I suggest switching to silk, bamboo or cotton if you want the most out of your cooling pillow.

Now that you have the right pillowcase in mind for summer, here are the best cooling pillows for hot sleepers.

How we chose the best cooling pillow

During my testing, I considered each pillow's cooling sensation, material, feel, firmness, sleeper type, price and size. I then slept on each pillow for one to two nights (in addition to daytime-lounging testing). I'm a side sleeper, but I also tried different sleeping positions with each cooling pillow to determine the most comfortable sleeping position.

While you won't find a pillow that will stay ice cold for the entire night (at least not yet), these cooling pillows contain temperature-neutral materials that won't retain any of your body heat. Some have a cool-to-touch feel that I've noted below, but be aware that the pillow won't feel that cool all night.

Best cooling pillow of 2023

Caroline Igo/CNET Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology Best overall cooling pillow $149 at Casper The new Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology is the coolest pillow I have ever tested. That's why it takes my pick for the best overall cooling pillow. Not only is the machine-washable cover cool to the touch, but the inside of the pillow is made with perforated poly foam, polyester fibers and gel. It uses what Casper calls Snow Technology, which includes phase-change material that remains temperature-neutral around your head and neck and allows for airflow.. Read more $149 at Casper

Caroline Igo/CNET Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Pillow Best cooling memory foam pillow $129 at Brooklyn Bedding The Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Pillow is not only my winner for the best cooling memory foam pillow, but it is also the best pillow for all sleeper types. There are two lofts available: high and low. A high loft is great for side sleepers, and a low loft is meant for back and stomach sleepers. Its hexagon-patterned cover is cool to the touch and can be removed and washed. The cover extends to the other side, but the hexagon side is the coldest. Read more $129 at Brooklyn Bedding

Caroline Igo/CNET Nest Easy Breather Pillow Best cooling shredded foam pillow $107 at Nest Bedding The Nest Easy Breather is one of the more supportive pillows on this list. The cover is cool to the touch, and the pillow is filled with shredded foam. If the pillow arrives too firm or too high for you, simply remove some of the filling and fluff it back up. When it was filled to its maximum, I found that it supported my neck and head from sinking into the surface -- which is great for side sleepers that don't like the feeling of sinking memory foam. Read more $107 at Nest Bedding

Caroline Igo/CNET Purple Harmony Best cooling latex pillow $159 at Amazon I consider the Purple Harmony pillow to be a mini-version of the Purple Mattress. Both products contain a GelFlex grid layer that's unique to Purple. This feature is flexible, supportive and slightly molding like memory foam. The Purple Harmony pillow also has a Talalay latex (a natural latex sourced from rubber trees) core that is perforated for airflow and won't trap in your body heat. Read more $159 at Amazon

Caroline Igo/CNET Bear Pillow Best cooling pillow for back sleepers $150 at Bear Mattress The Bear Pillow is another great pillow for back sleepers. Its machine-washable cover is cool to the touch and made with what Bear calls Double Ice Fabric. At both ends of the pillow is a mesh that allows for more airflow. It's also hypoallergenic and helps to stop mold, bacteria and dust mites. At its core, the Bear Pillow is made with a hybrid foam, which I consider halfway between bouncy latex foam and slow molding memory foam. I think it's right down the middle of too firm and too soft. It's also supportive enough for both back and side sleepers. . Read more $150 at Bear Mattress

Caroline Igo/CNET Layla Kapok Best cooling pillow for side sleepers $109 at Amazon If you are a side sleeper, you should look for a pillow that is high enough to keep your neck aligned during the night. You should avoid a pillow that is so soft that your head sinks and you end up waking up with neck pain. The Layla Kapok is a great pick for side sleepers because it's both high and firm enough to keep you from overextending their necks. The pillow is filled with shredded memory foam for optimal airflow, and it can even be adjusted by taking out the filling. If you are a back sleeper, just take out a bit of the Layla Kapok's filling, and it should be low and soft enough for you. Read more $109 at Amazon

Caroline Igo/CNET Cozy Earth Silk Pillow Best cooling pillow for stomach sleepers $299 at Cozy Earth Pillows for stomach sleepers are sometimes hard to come by. They need to be supportive and low enough that you don't overextend your neck at night. The Cozy Earth Silk Pillow is a great example of a pillow that supports the neck and is low enough for strict stomach sleepers. Made of bamboo fabric and filled with 100% mulberry silk, this Cozy Earth pillow uses the lightest and coolest of materials to keep you from overheating at night. And you can feel it! I love how soft it feels to the touch. Read more $299 at Cozy Earth

Caroline Igo/CNET Birch Organic Pillow Best organic cooling pillow $149 at Birch If you are conscientious about your bedding and the places in which the material comes from, look no further than Birch. This brand is organic, eco-friendly and natural. Birch's Organic Pillow is made with a 100% organic GOTS-certified cotton cover, and while it isn't cool to the touch, it's breathable. The core is made of a 100% organic cotton outer layer, filled with shredded latex. That core is then wrapped with 100% organic, GOTS-certified wool that helps to wick away moisture. Read more $149 at Birch

Caroline Igo/CNET Saatva Latex Pillow Best soft cooling pillow $165 at Saatva The softest and thinnest pillow on this list belongs to the Saatva Latex Pillow. It is available in two lofts: standard and high. Back and stomach sleepers should go with the standard loft, while side and combination should choose the high loft. For this review, I tested the standard loft. Read more $165 at Saatva

Other cooling pillows tested

Here are my honorable mentions. While these pillows didn't make my initial list, I still wanted to highlight these five for some of their cooling features. One of these pillows might work best for you.

Caroline Igo/CNET Nolah Squishy Pillow $198 at Nolah The Nolah Squishy Pillow is my favorite of my honorable mentions. The pillow is made of shredded foam that can be taken out and adjusted to your liking. Its cover is soft, machine-washable and made of Oeko-Tex certified, bamboo blend fibers. The best part is that one box comes with two queen-sized pillows. Read more $198 at Nolah

Caroline Igo/CNET Helix Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $119 at Helix Made for side sleepers, the Helix Shredded Memory Foam Pillow has a medium loft to support the head and neck. It's filled with shredded memory foam and gel polyester fiber. When testing this pillow, I sank into it a little too far for my liking. Some sleepers might find the pillow to be too soft or lumpy. Read more $119 at Helix

Caroline Igo/CNET Brooklinen Marlow Pillow $65 at Amazon I sleep on Brooklinen sheets every night, so I'm a huge fan of the brand. However, this was the first Brooklinen pillow I've ever tested. The Marlow Pillow is made of memory foam and polyester fiber, and the outside cover is made of 100% cotton. While you can't remove any filling to adjust the firmness to your liking, the pillow comes with two zippers (one at the top and one at the bottom) that do just that. However, you won't notice a huge difference. Read more $65 at Amazon

Caroline Igo/CNET Lagoon Otter Pillow $120 at Lagoon The Lagoon Otter Pillow is the definition of versatile. The fill is made with shredded gel-infused memory foam, and the cover is polyester and bamboo. While the pillow arrives prefilled with foam, there's extra foam available and an extra pouch for any fill that you wish to take out. The pillow feels soft, but it's not cool to the touch. Read more $120 at Lagoon

Caroline Igo/CNET Sijo Support Pillow $120 at Sijo Home The Sijo Support Pillow is for those who like pillows that are firmer, bouncy and supportive. It is not for memory foam lovers -- like myself. The inside is made entirely of perforated Talalay latex foam, and the outside shell is made of a blend of eucalyptus fibers. The pillow is Oeko-Tex 100 certified, hypoallergenic and made of environmentally sustainable materials. Read more $120 at Sijo Home

Factors to consider when choosing a cooling pillow

Best cooling pillows compared



Price Size(s) Firmness Materials Machine-washable? Hypoallergenic? Trial Period Warranty Casper Hybrid Pillow $149 Standard, King Medium Poly foam Cover only Not specified 30-nights 10-year limited GhostPillow $50 Standard, Queen Medium Gel memory foam Cover only Yes 101-nights 5-years Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Pillow $129 Queen, King Medium Memory foam Cover only Yes 30-days 3-years Nest Easy Breather Pillow $107 Standard, Queen, King, Side Sleeper Adjustable Shredded foam Cover only Not specified 30-nights 2-years Purple Harmony $199 Standard, King Medium Latex Cover only Yes 100-nights 1-years Bear Pillow $150 Standard, King Medium Latex and memory "hybrid" foam No Yes 30-nights 2-years Layla Kapok $109 Queen, King Adjustable Shredded memory foam No Not specified 120-nights 5-years Cozy Earth Silk Pillow $299 Standard, King Medium Silk and bamboo No Yes 100-day 10-years Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow $139 Queen, King Adjustable Shredded memory foam Cover only Yes 100-nights 5-years Birch Organic Pillow $149 Standard, King Medium Cotton, wool and latex No Yes 100-nights 1-year Sleep Number True Temp Pillow $110 Standard, King Medium to Medium-firm Foam Cover only Yes 100-nights 1-year Saatva Latex Pillow $165 Queen, King Medium-soft Cotton and shredded latex Cover only Yes 45-days 1-year

Best cooling pillows FAQs

Do cooling pillows really work? While some cooling pillows claim to stay cool all night, this is rarely the case -- even for those that feel cool to the touch. However, the material inside the cooling pillows is what works. These types of pillows use material that won't retain body heat and remain temperature-neutral. The cool-to-the-touch cover is an added bonus and may keep you feeling cool for a while, but it will eventually fade. Its filling will keep you from sweating during the night.

What is the coldest pillow on the market? Out of all the pillows that I tested, I found that the Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology is the coldest pillow on the market. It made the top of my list due to its high-quality materials, comfort and truly cool feel.