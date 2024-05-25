CNET

While Memorial Day sales offer great deals for a new mattress, maybe just refreshing your bed accessories is all you really need. Luckily, some of the best mattress brands also sell sheets, pillows and other products and in addition to having mattress sales right now, they also have these items at a big discount. This means you can get high-quality bed products from companies like Sleep Number, Brooklyn Bedding, Casper, and others.

Here are the top Memorial Day sleep deals that you can shop right now. I've tested bedding products from each of these brands, so I know what's worth adding to your mattress. This list will be updated periodically, so check back for the latest sales.

Best deals on sheet sets and bedding

Sleep Number BOGO 50% off pillows and sheet sets + 20% off bedding + 30% off headboards Sleep Number is having one of its largest sales of the year right now. In addition to its mattress deals -- like up to 50% off smart beds -- there are a few bedding sales. When you buy one pillow or sheet set, you get another 50% off. If you buy one pillow in the Ultimate shape, you get another for free. Select Sleep Number bedding is also 20% off with free shipping, and take 30% off headboards. Prices start at $30. This is one of the best bedding sales out there. I enjoy the True Temp pillows, and I slept with the True Temp blanket on my bed for a year. I recommend these products for hot sleepers. See at Sleep Number

Boll and Branch 20% off bedding bundles Boll and Branch is a luxury bedding brand that is known for its sheets (which even made our Best Sheets list). While its prices are also considered high-end, its bedding bundle sale brings down those prices. Some of its best-selling bedding bundles are already on sale, but get an extra 20% off with code BUNDLE20 at checkout. On orders over $399, you can get a free beach towel ($99 value). Prices start at $127. See at Boll and Branch

Rest Up to 50% off sitewide If you're a hot sleeper, I recommend a cooling comforter, and the Evercool Cooling Comforter from Rest is by far my favorite. The winner from my Best Cooling Comforters list, this comforter is currently 35% off -- saving you $70. Rest also offers bedding for kids, sheet sets, pillowcases and duvets, currently 25% off. You get free shipping with orders of $100 or more. Prices start at $60. See at Rest

Best deals on pillows and other sleep accessories

Layla BOGO 50% off Kapok Pillows Essentially everything at Layla is on sale this Memorial Day. In addition to sales on its memory foam and hybrid mattresses, if you buy one Kapok pillow, you get another 50% off. It also made my Best Cooling Pillows list. The Layla Down Alternative comforter made my Best Cooling Comforters list. On top of the Kapok pillow sale, take $60 off memory foam toppers, $70 off bamboo sheets, $50 off down alternative comforters, $100 off weighted blankets, $30 off memory foam pillows, up to $600 off adjustable bases and $65 off mattress protectors. Prices start at $59. See at Layla

Bear Up to 60% off select pillows and sleep accessories Bear is offering 35% off bedding. In addition to its mattresses, Bear has various accessories such as mattress protectors, mattress toppers, pillows, sheets and weighted blankets and a free $400 accessories bundle with a mattress purchase. Prices start at $26. My favorite pillow from Bear is 60% off right now, saving you $117. This pillow made my Best Cooling Pillows list. See at Bear

Nest Bedding Up to 50% off bedding + BOGO Easy Breather Natural pillows Nest Bedding is another sustainable mattress brand. In addition to its beds (all named after birds), it offers pillows, mattress protectors, bedding sets, comforters, blankets, foundations and frames. Right now, if you buy one Easy Breather Natural Pillow, you get one free. Use coupon code EASYBOGO at checkout. A version of this pillow won a place on my Best Cooling Pillows list. Also, save 50% on sheet sets, duvet sets and weighted blankets. Then save up to 20% on select comforters, mattress protectors, pillows, robes, toppers, foundations and frames. Prices start at $44. See at Nest Bedding

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy sleep products?



Memorial Day is one of the biggest times for discounts on sleep products and mattresses. You'll see not only some of the most generous sales or bundles but also a long sales runway. Memorial Day discounts hang around for three weeks usually, meaning you have more chances to save.

The average sale will be between 20% and 35%, although some brands may offer higher sales. If you've been researching the best sheet sets, comforters or other sleep products to refresh your space, Memorial Day is truly one of the best times to buy.

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters spans years of helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are legitimately good and which are more routine. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events. We've gotten very good at weeding out scams and superficial deals so you see only the best offers from retailers all over.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing the best sleep deals to share with you. We have a team of sleep experts who have tested over 200 mattresses and more bedding and sleep accessories than we can count.