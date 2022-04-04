Hyperice's New Hypervolt Go 2 Will Quietly Ease Your Aches

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/ CNET

On Monday, Hyperice announced the release of its newest percussive massage gun, the Hypervolt Go 2. This massage gun is an upgraded version of its predecessor, the Hypervolt Go, but with a similarly affordable price tag: $199. Fitness enthusiasts love the portability of the Hypervolt Go because it's lightweight and easy to use and store while traveling -- CNET named it the best massage gun for travel. International prices weren't immediately availalbe, but $199 converts to roughly £150 or AU$160.

The new features in the Hypervolt Go 2 include LED speed sensors, back button control and a battery-level LED band. The look has also changed. While the original Hypervolt Go is all black, the Go 2 now has an arctic-gray finish. The Hypervolt Go 2 also has improved the air flow and ventilation of the percussion gun. It remains lightweight, weighing in at 1.5 pounds, and has three speed settings along with Hyperice's patented QuietGlide technology which makes the massage gun nearly silent. Like the Go, it comes with two head attachments (flat and bullet).

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/ CNET

I had the chance to try out the Hypervolt Go 2 before its release and I was impressed by the power of this little percussive gun. It's lightweight and packs enough power to soothe any muscle soreness you may have. I love the flat head attachment because I find it covers more of the area you're targeting than a round head attachment. It's also quieter than most of the other massage guns I've tried, which is a plus.

If you're looking for a massage gun that easily fits in your gym bag or if you're a fan of the original Hypervolt Go, you'll appreciate the new features on the Hypervolt Go 2. The Hypervolt Go is still a solid choice if you're looking for a portable percussion gun and it's currently on sale for $159 as part of Hyperice's spring sale.

You can buy the Hypervolt Go 2 at Hyperice.

