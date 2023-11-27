Walmart Cyber Monday Deals: 60+ Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Black Friday is so last week. It's time to move on Cyber Monday deals including big discounts on AirPods, TVs. toys and more
Walmart kicked off its official Cyber Monday deals on Sunday, Nov. 26 so by the time Monday morning hits, the sale is well under way. Whether you're shopping for that perfect holiday gift or you're hoping to score on a big-ticket item like a new TV or laptop, Walmart isn't showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to discounts.
Walmart offers a huge variety of items, so finding the best prices can be daunting. Our team of more than a dozen shopping editors is working around the clock to call out the best bargains we find. Daily deals are cropping up, and with Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals launched over the last couple of days, there are even more savings to be had, so keep an eye on this page, because we're keeping it as up-to-date as possible to make sure you're the first to see the best deals.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals overall
Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are already live -- even if you're not Walmart Plus member. There are some stellar offerings available on tech and home goods, and these are the pick of the bunch according to CNET's team of experts.
While the price tag is still hundreds of dollars, the Dyson V15 Detect made the top three of our best cordless vacuums of 2023, in part for its powerful suction that passed our vacuum tests with flying colors. The 230 air watts of suction power left little room for debate: it's one of the most effective cordless vacuums we've seen for lifting up pet hair, dirt, sand and other debris. Right now you can score it for $250 off, making it a worthy splurge.
Apple's current-gen Apple Watch SE is down to a record low price at Walmart, making it an incredible value for a beginner smartwatch.
This Samsung TV sports a 65-inch screen -- the best size for most people, according to our TV experts -- and has smart features like the Samsung Gaming hub, upscaling to 4K and more.
One of our favorite over-ear headphones for 2023, these headphones offer good noise cancellation, solid voice calling performance and a comfortable fit -- and now they're $100 less.
Add Roku's easy-to-use streaming interface to any TV with this HD streamer down to only $17. This is a Walmart-exclusive product, so you won't find this deal elsewhere.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday tech deals
- PlayStation 5 + Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 (save $61)
- Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $80)
- Apple Watch SE: $179 (save $70)
- Roku LE streaming media player: $17 (save $8)
- Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $199 (save $60)
- PS5 DualSense controller: $49 (save $20)
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $25 (save $15)
- Acer Nitro 27-inch gaming monitor: $145 (save $114)
- HP DeskJet 3772 wireless printer: $49 (save $45)
- Roconia 5G Wi-Fi Bluetooth movie projector: $140 (save $230)
- Topvision mini projector with 100-inch screen: $66 (save $134)
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $89 (save $40)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70)
- Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle: $439 (save $121)
- Bose Quiet Comfort 2 noise-canceling earbuds: $199 (save $80)
- Bose Quiet Comfort over-ear noise-noise canceling headphones: $249 (save $100)
- Anker PowerLine Select Plus 6-foot Lightning cable: $6 (save $9)
- JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $45 (save $35)
- Samsung 65-inch CU7000B 4K TV: $428 (save $50)
- Nikon Z50 mirrorless camera bundle with lens, accessories and tripod: $920 (save $1780)
- Sony 75-inch Bravia XR 4K HDR smart TV: $898 (save $600)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame LSO3B smart TV: $978 (save $522)
Best Walmart Cyber Monday home deals
- Cafe C7Cesas 94.6-ounce countertop espresso machine: $379 (save $300)
- Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit with stand: $185 (save $80)
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 RV2402WD robot vacuum and mop: $188 (save $262)
- Blackstone 22-inch Adventure Ready propane griddle: $97 (save $50)
- Costway 7.5-quart stand mixer: $96 (save $83)
- Hart 20-volt 4-tool bundle: $98 (save $80)
- Eufy Clean L50 SES: $198 (save $301)
- Intex Durabeam inflatable queen mattress: $49 (save $29)
- Renpho HEPA large room air purifier: $60 (save $60)
- Frigidaire 7 cubic foot chest freezer: $159(save $69)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless vacuum cleaner: $280 (save $240)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: $500(save $250)
- Cricut Joy smart machine: $150(save $115)
- Cricut Explore Air 2 with vinyl and tools: $169(save $80)
- Ninja Foodi smart XL 4-in-1 indoor grill with 4-quart air fryer: $119(save $80)
- Costway 15-drawer rolling storage cart: $66 (save $99)
- Emeril Lagasse power air fryer oven: $79(save $90)
- KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 quart tilt stand mixer: $259(save $141)
Best Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals
- KidKraft large wooden play kitchen: $99 (save $57)
- Barbie Malibu House playset: $69 (save $30)
- Lego Classic 790-piece set: $32 (save $16)
- Codenames board game: $12 (save $4)
- Sorry classic family board game: $10 (save $2)
- Goplus 40-inch flying saucer swing: $30 (save $49)
- Barbie and Pet Boutique playset: $19 (save $22)
- Melissa and Doug 100 wooden blocks playset: $18 (save $10)
- Ticket to Ride strategy board game: $27 (save $21)
- Nintendo Switch Lego Star Wars: $15 (save $45)
- Paw Patrol Chase Split Second 2-in-1 police cruiser with figures: $15(save $10)
- Melissa and Doug Learn to Play toy piano: $35 (save $60)
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks set of 8: $20(save $29)
- Waisart play kitchen: $50(save $120)
- Hot Wheels Mega Garage race track and playset: $35 (save $30)
Best Walmart Cyber Monday fashion, beauty and fitness deals
- Salvatore Ferragamo gray gradient rectangular women's sunglasses: $59 (save $336)
- Men's Izod puffer vest: $20 (save $50)
- Vonmay women's fuzzy slippers: $15 (save $18)
- Empire Cove knit beanie: $8 (save $7)
- PatPat baby and toddler hooded puffer coat: $22 (save $16)
- Michael Kors Mercer women's pebbled crossbody: $75 (save $323)
- Michael Kors Rosemary large women's shoulder bag: $148 (save $210)
- Fit Rx adjustable dumbbells: $150 (save $100)
- Echelon Connect Sport indoor exercise bike: $297(save $403)
When is Walmart's Cyber Monday sale?
Walmart kicked off its Cyber Monday sale on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members. members and 7 p.m. ET for the general public. So by the time Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, arrives deals will already be well underway.
Are Walmart Cyber Monday deals available both in-store and online?
Walmart's Cyber Monday is a virtual event, allowing customers to browse the virtual aisles on the website and the app. While there may be some prices also available in-store, Walmart makes no guarantees. The deals are primarily online exclusives, but you can arrange for items to be delivered to your local store for in-store or curbside pickup or opt to have them sent straight to your door. Walmart does not offer rain checks for the Cyber Monday deals.
