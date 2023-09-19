iOS 17 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the New iPhone Update

Apple's iOS 17 was released on Monday, less than a week after the company held its "Wonderlust" event, in which the tech giant announced the new iPhone 15 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about the new features in iOS 17, how to use them and to keep track of its subsequent updates.

Getting started with iOS 17

Using iOS 17

Make sure to check back periodically for more iOS 17 tips and how to use new features as Apple releases more updates.