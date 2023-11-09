iOS 17.1.1: These iPhone Issues Were Just Patched

Apple released iOS 17.1.1 on Tuesday, about two weeks after the tech giant released iOS 17.1. This update doesn't include any new features, but it does fix a few issues and bugs some iPhone users have experienced.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

Apple's update addresses an issue that causes some iPhone 15 features, like Apple Pay, to not work after wireless charging in some vehicles. The update also addresses an issue that causes the Weather lock screen widget to not correctly show the symbol for snow.

Here are Apple's release notes for iOS 17.1.1.

This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including: In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars.

Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow.

Apple is expected to release iOS 17.2 soon. That update could include long-awaited features like the Journal app and Contact Key Verification.

