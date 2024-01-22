X

iOS 17.3: Download the Latest iPhone Update Now

Don't snooze on this update, which addresses a security issue that could be actively exploited.

A padlock in front of the Apple logo next to the letters iOS
Apple released iOS 17.3 on Monday, introducing new features, like Stolen Device Protection, to iPhone users. The update also included some bug fixes and security patches, including one that Apple said might be actively exploited. 

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

According to Apple, iOS 17.3 patches more than a dozen security issues and bugs. One of these patches is for WebKit, the internet browser engine used in Safari and developed by Apple. 

Apple wrote that WebKit might process maliciously crafted web content that could lead to arbitrary code execution. That means a third party could steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta

The patches in iOS 17.3 address other issues, too, like one in Safari that could allow a user's private browsing information to be visible in Settings. However, Apple wrote that none of these other issues were actively exploited.

For more iOS news, check out the new features in iOS 17.3, what features were included in iOS 17.2 and our iOS 17 cheat sheet

