iOS 17.1.2: Why You Should Download This Update Now

Apple released iOS 17.1.2 on Thursday, about three weeks after the tech giant released iOS 17.1.1. The update doesn't include any new features, but it does patch two zero-day security issues that Apple said might have been actively exploited. Apple recommends that all iOS users install this update immediately.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

Apple said the update addresses two issues in WebKit, its in-house-developed internet browser engine used in Safari.

One issue could lead to arbitrary code execution, meaning a third party could steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta. The second issue could disclose some of your sensitive information after processing certain web content.

Apple said security researcher Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group reported both vulnerabilities. Google's TAG said it works to protect its users from government-sponsored hacking and disinformation. However, Apple didn't disclose any other details about the iOS vulnerabilities Google's researcher found.

