Apple Made a Big iPhone 15 Mistake, but an iOS Fix Is Here

Another day, another iPhone software update. Apple has rushed out iOS 17.0.2, a patch that's essential for buyers of the iPhone 15, which went on sale today.

The iOS update fixes issues preventing smooth transfer of data from older iPhones to any of the four models in the new iPhone 15 series, a typically painless process that could be disrupted if the newest Apple phones aren't updated first.

The prompt to update should appear while setting up the iPhone 15, or the phone can be plugged into a computer via cable and the iOS 17.0.2 update manually downloaded and installed as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted. Alternatively, the iPhone 15 can be set up as new -- opting to port over data later -- and the software update installed as normal via Settings.

The iOS 17.0.2 update is only for iPhone 15 models, and can't be downloaded by older iPhones.

The new update follows another one released the day before on Thursday -- iOS 17.0.1, which came a week after iOS 17 arrived and fixed three security issues.