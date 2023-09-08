You Can Automatically Delete Those Pesky Two-Factor Authentication Codes with iOS 17

Two-factor authentication is an easy way to keep your information safer. By typing a simple code when logging into any of your accounts, you can protect your information from being stolen. But we all know how frustrating it can be to have your messages app clogged up with all of the two-factor authentication codes that get sent directly to your phone.

If you're an iPhone user, you're about to be in luck: iOS 17 will have a fix for those messages piling up in your inbox. All you'll have to do is change one simple setting and you'll be able to automatically delete all of the two-factor authentication codes.

While we don't exactly know when iOS 17 is hitting iPhones this fall, you can get ahead of the curve and have all the brand-new iOS tips and tricks figured out by the time iOS 17 drops.

How can I automatically delete two-factor authentication codes?

On iOS 17, If you want to turn on the option to automatically delete your two-factor authentication codes, you'll first need to go into your Settings on your phone. After you've opened your settings, navigate to the Passwords tab. Then tap Passwords. (You may need to unlock your phone.) Now tap Password Options scroll down to the Verification Codes section and enable Clean Up Automatically.

After you turn that one, you should be set. And don't worry -- this won't automatically delete any unused authentication codes -- it only deletes codes that you've already used. This also works in the Mail app, so all of your inboxes will be squeaky clean.

