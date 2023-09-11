Your iPhone Will Soon Let You Type What You Ducking Mean

If you're tired of your iPhone keyboard always autocorrecting your swear words, you're going to love this new feature. Apple is poised to release iOS 17 at its "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday with an improved and more sophisticated autocorrect feature -- which makes cussing so much easier. Now, your iPhone will finally let you swear to your heart's content.

The iPhone's keyboard on iOS 17 leverages a transformer model, which OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) uses in its own language models, to learn from what you type on your keyboard to better predict what you might say next, whether it's a name, phrase or curse word.

"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it too," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said during this summer's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.

If you're not happy with a correction, you can tap the underlined word to see what you originally typed and quickly go back to it.

iOS 17 is expected to be available shortly, especially since Apple is expected to drop the iPhone 15 series at the "Wonderlust" event. Not sure if you can download iOS 17? Check out all the compatible iPhone models here. And if you want to download iOS 17 right now, here's how.

