Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt Mattress Review 2024: The Most Versatile Tempur Mattress

The Tempur ProAdapt mattress is one of several mattresses available from Tempur-Pedic. In the past, Tempur-Pedic was a brand that focused on brick-and-mortar stores, but nowadays, you can buy all of its beds directly from its website. The ProAdapt sits right in the middle of the lineup in terms of price, the number of choices and the features it has.

Tempur ProAdapt mattress: First impressions

Wesley Ott/CNET

When the ProAdapt mattress arrived in our office I was immediately pretty impressed. It has a sleek-looking design, and I thought the darker exterior made it look like a more premium version of the Tempur Adapt mattress we received a few weeks earlier, which is exactly what it is meant to be.

And since it was delivered via white glove delivery, we didn’t have to deal with unboxing or unbagging the mattress, and there was no off-gassing process. The Tempur Cloud mattress is the only bed from Tempur-Pedic that arrives in a bag (most beds arrive in a box, but the bag is functionally the same).

The mattress was also incredibly firm once it was set up and we were able to lay down on it. This is because the firmness of memory foam can be influenced by external temperature and the bed had shipped during the winter and was sitting in a cold truck most of the day. This was resolved quickly, but I found it interesting.

Video: Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt mattress review

Watch the Tempur-Pedic Tempur ProAdapt mattress video review.

Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt construction

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Tempur ProAdapt has a fairly simple and straightforward construction -- there aren't a lot of layers going on under the cover. On the base model there's a roughly 6-inch-thick layer of dense support foam, which is what we usually see with all-foam mattresses.

Above the main support layer there's a roughly 3-inch-thick "Tempur-APR" support layer, which functions as a transition and comfort layer at the same time. Right above this is the main comfort layer of the ProAdapt, which is a roughly 3-inch-thick layer of "Original Tempur" material.

Tempur-Pedic ProAdapt feel

This "Tempur" material is essentially just a memory foam. Tempur-Pedic is one of the original pioneers of memory foam mattresses and has been around for decades, so calling its proprietary material "just memory foam" isn't meant to be a slight; it's just what it is.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

And a classic, dense memory foam feel is exactly what you get on the ProAdapt mattress. When you first lie down on it, the bed will feel pretty firm (especially if your room is cold), and then you'll slowly start to sink into the top layers of foam as the mattress adapts to your body’s shape. It has a body-conforming quality that can relieve pressure on joints like those in your hips, shoulders and even your lower back.

The hallmark of a classic memory foam feel like this is its lack of responsiveness. When you press down on the mattress and remove your hand, the foam takes a significant amount of time to expand back to its original shape. This can deter some sleepers from tossing and turning at night, which can lead to more restful sleep. But conversely, some sleepers sometimes report feeling "stuck" in a memory foam bed like the ProAdapt. With a distinct feel like this, it really comes down to personal preference.

Tempur ProAdapt mattress firmness and sleeper types

The ProAdapt mattress is one of the few beds in the entire Tempur-Pedic lineup that features multiple firmness options. It comes in a soft, medium, and a firm option as well as a medium hybrid.

The base model, Tempur Adapt mattress, is more affordable than the ProAdapt, but it is only available in the medium firmness options, while the ProAdapt has the soft and the firm.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Soft model

The available softer option for the ProAdapt mattress is more appropriate for strict side sleepers. We rate this somewhere between a medium and a medium-soft, and is closer to a true medium, in my opinion. This option should provide lots of pressure relief for hips and shoulders, which is what we recommend primary side sleepers look for.

Medium model

The medium model is the most popular. In our testing we found it to be noticeably firmer than a medium, somewhere between a medium and a medium-firm, which means it should work pretty well for all sleeper types: back, stomach, side and combination. However, it might not be ideal for strict side sleepers, especially petite side sleepers, because those who sleep that way will likely feel this bed to be closer to a medium-firm than a medium.

Firm model

The firm model of the ProAdapt will be most ideal for back and stomach sleepers, and it is a very firm bed, between a medium-firm and a true firm.

Medium hybrid model

There is a hybrid version of the ProAdapt that is only available in the medium firmness profile. We found that the coil support layer doesn’t noticeably change the firmness or feel of the mattress, but it will be a more ideal option for heavier people looking for maximum longer-term support and durability.

Tempur ProAdapt performance

Wesley Ott/CNET

Edge support

During testing, we didn’t notice any red flags in the edge support department. Even though the memory foam comfort layers compress and conform to your body’s shape, we didn’t observe any roll sensation on the ProAdapt mattress.

Motion isolation

Motion isolation is one of the factors that Tempur-Pedic, as a brand, is known for. If you’re in your 30s, like me, you might remember these old commercials from Tempur-Pedic showing off this feature, and we have to say that the motion isolation lives up to the hype.

I have actually been sleeping on the Tempur ProBreeze mattress for the last several months, because my partner is a light sleeper and it made a significant difference in their sleep quality.

So, if you are a light sleeper who wakes up when your partner tosses and turns at night, the ProAdapt mattress is one of the best options available when it comes to motion isolation.

Temperature regulation

One other thing the Tempur ProAdapt has over the more affordable Tempur Cloud and Tempur Adapt mattress is a fairly strong cooling cover. It has a phase-change material woven into it, which makes the cover cool to the touch.

The base model Adapt has it as well, but it's much more noticeably cool on the ProAdapt. We think the ProAdapt mattress will sleep cool and be a good option for hot sleepers.

Tempur-Pedic has beds in the “Breeze” line of beds that sleep even cooler, but the ProAdapt should work for most.

Tempur ProAdapt mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x74 inches $2,899 Twin long 38x80 inches $2,899 Full 53x74 inches $3,249 Queen 60x80 inches $3,399 King 76x80 inches $4,099 Cal king 72x84 inches $4,099

There is no getting around the fact that Tempur-Pedic is an expensive brand. Even its most affordable bed is more expensive than a lot of beds that we test. When compared to all of the beds in the Tempur-Pedic lineup, it comes in pretty much in the middle in terms of price.

Given that the more affordable beds have fewer features than the ProAdapt, I think this pricing makes a certain degree of sense. Just know that if you’re interested in this bed (or Tempur-Pedic as a brand), you need to have a decent amount of money to spend.

We sometimes see these beds go on sale, especially around major holidays like Black Friday, Independence Day and President’s Day so make sure to look at our mattress deals page to see the latest.

Tempur ProAdapt mattress policies

Free shipping

You won’t be paying any extra upfront cost for shipping the ProAdapt mattress, but its delivery method is quite a bit different than most beds. It might still arrive in a box, but it won’t be rolled and packed in plastic; a local delivery team will do all the heavy lifting to set up the bed and will even take away your old mattress if you want them to.

90-night trial

All Tempur-Pedic mattresses come with a slightly shorter than standard 90-night trial period to determine if you actually like the mattress and want to keep it long-term.

Keep in mind that it can take a month or longer for your body to adjust to a new mattress, no matter how well-suited it is to your sleeping preferences. The trial period begins the day the mattress is delivered, not when you actually start sleeping on it, so don’t order a new mattress right before you go on a vacation.

Return policy

At any point after the first 30 nights post-delivery, if you decide the ProAdapt mattress isn’t for you for any reason, you can return it and get a refund, minus a return fee of at least $175, which is steeper than what we usually see with brands that don’t have free returns.

Warranty

All Tempur-Pedic mattresses, including the ProAdapt, are backed by a standard 10-year warranty. If you buy a mattress online, a 10-year warranty is the minimum you should expect.

Final verdict

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The Tempur ProAdapt mattress is probably the most compelling option in the Tempur-Pedic lineup because it has a high number of features in comparison to the more affordable beds, and it's nowhere near as expensive as the higher-end mattresses.

You have a hybrid option, the ability to choose between three firmness models and a strong cooling factor. If you’re interested in Tempur-Pedic as a brand, I think the ProAdapt should be the one you look at first. If you love a classic, dense memory foam, then Tempur-Pedic will be an appealing brand thanks to all of its beds having a quintessential, "sink-in" memory foam feel. The ProAdapt will give you that and more.

You might like the ProAdapt mattress if:

You want to be able to pick and choose your firmness level.

You have a decent amount of money to spend on a new bed.

You want a dense memory foam feel.

You like the idea of white-glove delivery.

You are a hot sleeper wanting cooling features.

You might not like the ProAdapt mattress if:

You are shopping of a strict budget.

You dislike the feel of memory foam.

You want the “bed-in-a-box” shopping experience.

Other mattresses from Tempur-Pedic

Tempur Cloud: This mattress is the most affordable bed in the Tempur-Pedic lineup. It features the same dense memory foam feel as the ProAdapt and comes in a medium and medium hybrid model. The biggest difference between the Cloud and the rest of the Tempur-Pedic mattress is that it is shipped roll-packed in plastic and inside of a large bag as opposed to white-glove delivery. It is basically Tempur-Pedic’s answer to other bed-in-a-box brands. The Tempur Cloud also doesn’t feature any noticeable cooling factor.

Tempur Adapt: This mattress is the entry-level bed in the Adapt line of bed. It's pretty similar to the ProAdapt with the same memory foam feel, a medium and medium hybrid option and a slight cooling factor in the cover. It's also quite a bit more affordable in comparison to the ProAdapt, but the ProAdapt is a cooler sleeping bed and comes in more firmness options.

How does the Tempur ProAdapt compare to similar mattresses?

ProAdapt vs. Nectar Premier Copper

The Nectar Premier Copper is the most luxurious mattress in the Nectar mattress lineup. Like the ProAdapt, it has a noticeable cooling factor that should help you sleep cooler at night, and it also comes in a hybrid option. The Premier Copper also uses a lot of memory foam in its construction and has a predominantly memory foam feel. It isn’t quite as dense as what we observed on the ProAdapt, but the Premier Copper is much more affordable.

ProAdapt vs. Loom & Leaf

Loom & Leaf is the premium memory foam option available from the brand Saatva. It has a more responsive memory foam feel in comparison to the ProAdapt mattress thanks to its quilted pillow top design, but you still get a nice sink-in quality. The ProAdapt has a stronger cooling factor, but the Loom & Leaf is no slouch in the temperature regulation department. Loom & Leaf also comes in two firmness options; both of them do deal pretty firm, though.